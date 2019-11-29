DA accuses Lebohang Maile of using 'words of bullies' on speaker Vasco da Gama

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Cooperative Governance Lebohang Maile wants City of Johannesburg council speaker Vasco da Gama to give reasons why he shouldn't be suspended or removed.

On Thursday, Da Gama postponed the election of the mayor to next week, saying he needs to seek legal advice on determining a majority.

The African National Congress’s Geoff Makhubo, the Democratic Alliance's (DA’s) Funzela Ngobeni and the Economic Freedom Fighters' Musa Novela are contesting for the top post.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Gauteng DA chairperson Mike Moriarty.

I think those are the words of a bully when he says I am going to fire you if you don't give me the answers I want. Mike Moriarty, Gauteng Chairperson - DA

The answers have already been given and Vasco da Gama says he is being questioned about what constitutes a majority. Mike Moriarty, Gauteng Chairperson - DA

