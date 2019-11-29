John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 29 November 2019

Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 2019 BW
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Why we need to be speaking about “16 Days of Accountability on GBV and Femicides”
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Patrick Godana - Eastern Cape Provincial Manager for Sonke
Tomorrow at 07:10
Picking up the coins after black friday
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Christie Viljoen - Economist and Strategist at PwC
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Darielle Roberston - Organizer of Franschhoek Cap Classique & Champagne Festival
Martin Tucker - co-founder at Cape Town Festival of Beer
Tomorrow at 08:10
Can Cape Town do without a train?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Richard Gordge - Founder at Transport Futures
Tomorrow at 08:50
Orlando Pirates Fives represent team SA at Five-A-Side football championships
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Conrad Botha - Manager of Orlando Pirates Fives
Tomorrow at 09:05
Why is it so hard to get financing for a container home?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Axel Ryder - Owner of a container home in Riebeck West
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:40
This day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Khulekani Dumisa - Founder of Khulekani on wheels
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world. 27 November 2019 6:04 PM
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters. 26 November 2019 3:47 PM
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories. 22 November 2019 6:05 PM
View all Sport
DA accuses Lebohang Maile of using 'words of bullies' on speaker Vasco da Gama The MEC wants council speaker to give reasons why he shouldn't be fired for postponing the election of Johannesburg mayor. 29 November 2019 2:08 PM
Online shopping tips: 'You must have different passwords for different things' Cybersecurity expert Linda Mzilikazi Khumalo gives consumers online safety tips on Back Friday. 29 November 2019 1:36 PM
'Judges said there are no prospects for Zuma's case to proceed to higher court' EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma weighs in on the former president's corruption case dismissal by the Pietermaritzburg High Court. 29 November 2019 1:17 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Emmanuel Castis not surprised by the success of movie Trackers The actor says the production value and the creative process ware amazing. Being on set was just fantastic. 29 November 2019 6:10 PM
Health portfolio committee chairperson says hearings show support for NHI Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo says written submissions close by midnight on Friday, they are still going countrywide on oral submissions. 29 November 2019 4:19 PM
Ford fined R35 million for Kuga fires The defective cars - which would catch alight without notice - started making headlines when Reshall Jimmy was found burnt to deat... 29 November 2019 2:42 PM
View all Local
Emmanuel Castis not surprised by the success of movie Trackers The actor says the production value and the creative process ware amazing. Being on set was just fantastic. 29 November 2019 6:10 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 29 November 2019 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 29 November 2019 4:39 PM
Health portfolio committee chairperson says hearings show support for NHI Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo says written submissions close by midnight on Friday, they are still going countrywide on oral submissions. 29 November 2019 4:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ford fined R35 million for Kuga fires The defective cars - which would catch alight without notice - started making headlines when Reshall Jimmy was found burnt to deat... 29 November 2019 2:42 PM
Nolitha Fakude worried by number women in decision-making positions The businesswoman and chairman of Anglo American management board talks about her memoir Boardroom Dancing. 29 November 2019 10:36 AM
You better sit down for this… Eskom made a profit! Jabu Mabuza (Chair and co-CEO at Eskom) talks about the utility's results, growing debt burden and new CEO, Andre de Ruyter. 29 November 2019 8:53 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 29 November 2019

29 November 2019 4:39 PM
by
Tags:
John Maytham
John Maytham's Book Review
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Here are John's picks for the week:

- A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci

- Murmur by Will Eaves

- Permanent Record by Will Snowden

Listen to John's full book review below:


29 November 2019 4:39 PM
by
Tags:
John Maytham
John Maytham's Book Review

More from John Maytham's Book Reviews

book-reading-literaturejpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 22 November 2019

22 November 2019 5:15 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 November 2019

15 November 2019 4:42 PM

Here are John's four picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BOOKS pexels-photo-264635jpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 8 November 2019

8 November 2019 5:04 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new thriller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BOOKS pexels-photo-264635jpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 18 October 2019

18 October 2019 5:06 PM

Book-a-holic and CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 October 2019

11 October 2019 4:53 PM

John Maytham's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 4 October 2019

4 October 2019 4:48 PM

Here are John's three picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books.jpg

John Maytham's Book Review: 27 September 2019

27 September 2019 1:27 PM

Take a listen tho John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 September 2019

20 September 2019 6:12 PM

John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including the latest offering from best-selling author Margaret Atwood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019

13 September 2019 4:42 PM

Here are John's three picks for the week

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 6 September 2019

6 September 2019 5:28 PM

Here are John's three picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

You better sit down for this… Eskom made a profit!

Business

[WATCH] Man does handstand on Cape Town’s iconic cable car

Local

'Judges said there are no prospects for Zuma's case to proceed to higher court'

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Namibian authorities confiscate passports of Zuma’s former lawyers

29 November 2019 6:56 PM

Hollard withdraws insolvency cover for SAA tickets

29 November 2019 6:27 PM

Unicef: Billions spent on SA govt debt will hurt children’s programmes

29 November 2019 6:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA