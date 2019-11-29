Health portfolio committee chairperson says hearings show support for NHI

Independent Newspapers reports that there've already been 100,000 submissions on the National Health Insurance Bill, and that public hearings were held in several locations including Kimberley and De Aar.

Chair of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo speaks to Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive.

Written submissions must reach us by midnight. We are still going countrywide on oral submissions. Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health

People in provinces that we have visited so far, that is Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal are in support of NHI. They also continue to say BUT. Therefore we need to need to listen to the BUT. Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health

We've been listening to people's complaints about long queues, shortage of staff, shortage of medicines and attitude of staff. This does not look good...those are the enablers for NHI to be able to be fulfilled. Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health

Dr Dhlomo said some people wished the NHI had been implemented already.

