The film Trackers has taken the country by storm. It is amazing how well this show has done. The film is based on the novel of the same name by South African author Deon Meyer.

Its success over movies such as Game of Thrones shows that South African would like to see home-grown productions.

Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to M-Net head of local productions Kaye Ann Williams and one of the Trackers actors, Emmanuel Castis.

It has outranked one of our top show Game of Thrones and other shows like Big Little Lies, which is what you want our local content to do. In terms of numbers, it was at number one across Showmax, DStv Now and the 101 platform. Kaye Ann Williams, Head of local productions - M-Net

She says they worked in collaboration with German broadcaster ZDF. Deon helped with script and production, while British writer Robert Thorogood of Death in Paradise fame was the showrunner.

Castis is not surprised that the show did so well.

The production value is so amazing, the creative process was amazing. Being on set was just fantastic. Emmanuel Castis, Actor on Trackers

Deon Meyer - need I say more - is such an amazing writer and I must admit that I haven't read most of his books but just by the reaction of people who know him and how he is such a global name, I had no doubt that his stories and characters would be so popular. Emmanuel Castis, Actor on Trackers

This article first appeared on 702 : Emmanuel Castis not surprised by the success of movie Trackers