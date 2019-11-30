'Prasa should be handing Metrorail to someone willing to run network properly'

The Mother City's train services were brought to a standstill on Thursday after a fire set at Cape Town Station destroyed 18 carriages.

This is just the latest incident to impact the ability of thousands of commuters to get to work, or job seekers to get into the city to look for work.

On Weekend Breakfast, Africa Melane talks to Angus Mckenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor and portfolio chair for Transport for the City of Cape Town.

Mckenzie points out that the existing rail network is so extensive that if properly managed it services most, if not all of the city.

But the current reality is that where 700 000 people used the rail network in the past he says, the number has now plummeted to 100 000.

The rail network connects almost every single area - whether that be a previously disadvantaged area, whether that be an advantaged area - into the city centre. Angus Mckenzie, Portfolio chair for Transport - City of Cape Town

We're consistently having to deal with bad management and a company that doesn't seem to understand how central the rail network is to the community of Cape Town. Angus Mckenzie, Portfolio chair for Transport - City of Cape Town

Mckenzie says the City of Cape Town has done its utmost to drive economic growth and make trains safer through law enforcement.

The network here is the challenge for us where we just don't have the amount of carriages, we don't have the management at Prasa (the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa) that is actively seeking to address the challenges that exist within rail. Angus Mckenzie, Portfolio chair for Transport - City of Cape Town

Maybe it is time that Prasa starts saying maybe we should hand Metrorail over to someone that is willing to run this network properly. Angus Mckenzie, Portfolio chair for Transport - City of Cape Town

Africa also speaks to Richard Gordge, founder of consulting company Transport Futures, who says the Mother City cannot do without rail as a mass mover of residents despite the crisis the network finds itself in.

All cities need an efficient mass mover and that's what rail provides for Cape Town and has done since the 1960s, albeit that since the introduction of rail we haven't been investing in the system and now that we're starting to see new rolling stock come online, we've got this crisis of why would we be putting new trains in service that are likely to be sabotaged. Richard Gordge, Founder - Transport Futures

Listen to the conversations with Mckenzie and Gordge in the audio below: