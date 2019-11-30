Examining your options if your Ford Kuga caught alight
The National Consumer Commission announced on Friday that the Ford Motor Company Southern Africa (FMCSA) has been hit with a R35 million fine for selling its defective Kugas, which caught alight without warning in incidents between 2015 and 2017.
RELATED: Ford fined R35 million for Kuga fires
One of these incidents resulted in the death of motorist Reshall Jimmy in Wilderness in the Western Cape in December 2015.
RELATED: 'Ford has treated us as if we're absolutely nothing' says Reshall Jimmy's sister
Owners of the 56 Ford Kugas that caught alight due to what's been established as a faulty cooling system are being offered a once-off payout of R50,000.
On Weekend Breakfast the founder of online car review site Khulekani On Wheels joins Africa Melane to talk about the options open to affected customers who may well feel Ford's offer is under par.
They have three options: accept the payout, reject it and engage in mediation, or institute a civil claim through the courts.
Khulekani Dumisa says a customer might feel hard done not least because their insurer repudiated their claim or they lost money through their car financing agreement.
The claims, if you think about it, are endless. Someone might have been using their Ford Kuga for business and they lost income when their car burnt, and so on.Khulekani Dumisa, Founder - Khulekani On Wheels
Dumisa warns that people who choose to refuse Ford's offer will be in for a long wait if they opt for a civil claim.
Typically in cases like this, people would have to wait 3-5 years before they see a judge.Khulekani Dumisa, Founder - Khulekani On Wheels
You do have to as a consumer make a call. The two other options have cost implicationsKhulekani Dumisa, Founder - Khulekani On Wheels
For more detail, take a listen:
