She's back! 'Aunty Merle - It's a Girl!' opens at Baxter Theatre

Marc Lottering's Aunty Merle - The Musical was a smash hit.

Now the Cape Town comedian's bringing the beloved character back with his new production _Aunty Merle - It's a Girl!, _which has just opened at the Baxter Theatre.

Is the name of the show deceptive though? Theatre critic Marina Griebenow is not prepared to give the game away, but says theatre-goers should not make any assumptions.

Of course it's the logical sequence I thought patronisingly... but I completely underestimated the intellect and the creative acumen, the musicality of comedian Marc Lottering. After all, who knows auntie Merle better than Marc. Marina Griebenow, Theatre critic

Aside from waxing lyrical about the surprises within the show, Griebenow has high praise for the cast as well as director Lara Foot.

On stage there's actually just one character who's a match for auntie Merle's fainting spells and that is Jennifer Steyn's gin-soaked Claire White, mother of Merle's son-in-law Alan. Marina Griebenow, Theatre critic

A giggling Griebenow describes her favourite moment in the show:

When there's a crisis we find Marc doing auntie Merle, doing Jennifer being Claire. Marina Griebenow, Theatre critic

It's congratulations to Marc Lottering and all his collaborators . Marina Griebenow, Theatre critic

Aunty Merle - It's a Girl! is on at the Baxter until 1 February. Tickets are available from Webtickets.

Hear more about the production in the audio below: