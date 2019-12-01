Ndlovu Youth Choir, Sho Madjozi to perform at festive lights switch-on festival
Saturday sees Cape Town celebrate the 50th festive lights switch-on festival which features a free concert at the Grand Parade.
It's usually the Mother City's largest event and this year up to 100 000 people are expected in the CBD says JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security.
Join us at the annual Festive Lights Switch-On 2019, featuring @ShoMadjozi, @ChoirAfrica, @YoungstaCpt and many more. 1 December on the Grand Parade from 4pm #FLSO2019 pic.twitter.com/1s04yVie9X— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) November 18, 2019
He describes the event as the city's invitation to one and all to come and have a party, safely.
The intention is to give everyone a space where they can let their hair down at the end of the year, but to try and do so safely.JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Tonight we will be flooding the area with staff from law enforcement, traffic and metro police, plainclothes cops and we'll even have our drones in between to try and make sure the event is safe.JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
This year we are making sure that we contain the flow of alcohol into the event's footprint more effectively.JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The festive lights will be switched on at 8:30 pm.
The free concert starts at 4 pm already, with a line-up that includes the Ndlovu Youth Choir and Sho Madjozi.
Find information on road closures and parking here.
Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
