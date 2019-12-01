Streaming issues? Report here
Ndlovu Youth Choir, Sho Madjozi to perform at festive lights switch-on festival

1 December 2019 10:58 AM
by
Tags:
Cape Town festive lights
Festive Lights Switchon Carnival
Alderman JP Smith elaborates on the line-up, security and road closures for Sunday's event. The free concert kicks off at 4pm.

Saturday sees Cape Town celebrate the 50th festive lights switch-on festival which features a free concert at the Grand Parade.

It's usually the Mother City's largest event and this year up to 100 000 people are expected in the CBD says JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security.

He describes the event as the city's invitation to one and all to come and have a party, safely.

The intention is to give everyone a space where they can let their hair down at the end of the year, but to try and do so safely.

JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Tonight we will be flooding the area with staff from law enforcement, traffic and metro police, plainclothes cops and we'll even have our drones in between to try and make sure the event is safe.

JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

This year we are making sure that we contain the flow of alcohol into the event's footprint more effectively.

JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The festive lights will be switched on at 8:30 pm.

The free concert starts at 4 pm already, with a line-up that includes the Ndlovu Youth Choir and Sho Madjozi.

Find information on road closures and parking here.

Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


