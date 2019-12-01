Didintle Khunou ready to deliver 'fresh take' on Rocky Horror Show's Janet
Award-winning actress and singer Didintle Khunou is raring to get Cape Town audiences to come and enjoy the return of The Rocky Horror Show, opening at the Artscape Theatre on 6 December.
Khunou's making history as the first South African black woman to play Janet Weiss. The character and her straightlaced fiancée Brad set off the show's chain of events when they get stuck on the road near Dr Frank-N-Furter's castle on a dark and stormy night.
The actress says taking on this pivotal role in the iconic musical is not something that intimidates her.
I like to see it as an opportunity to sing and dance and to really enjoy telling the story with the audience.Didintle Khunou, Actress and singer
All I can bring is my own flavour, my own interpretation. Luckily, with the exceptional guidance of our director and our choreographer I've been able to mould a new and completely fresh take on the character Janet.Didintle Khunou, Actress and singer
She says working with her seasoned fellow-cast members is an invaluable learning experience.
I feel supported, I feel like I'm working with people who know what they're doing and I'm learning so much from them every single day.Didintle Khunou, Actress and singer
Every performance is an opportunity to dig deeper... That's the lovely thing about theatre, that you have an opportunity to do even better and go home with the story. With film, the final product is that which will live forever.Didintle Khunou, Actress and singer
Khunou says she and the rest of the cast can't wait to get on stage in front of their Cape Town audience.
I implore everyone who's coming to just sing and dance with us... Go crazy guys, it's a party!Didintle Khunou, Actress and singer
The Rocky Horror Show is on at the Artscape Theatre from 7 December until 12 January. Reserve your seat with Computicket.
The production moves on to Johannesburg after its Cape Town run in January.
Hear more from 'Janet' here:
_Thumbnail image: Didintle Khunou @Didi_Khunou on Twitter_
