Eskom: Unplanned breakdowns could lead to 'short notice' load shedding on Sunday
Eskom says although no load shedding is expected today, unplanned breakdowns could lead to power cuts at short notice.
It warns that the system "remains constrained and vulnerable", with generating plants performing at very low levels of reliability.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 1, 2019
Date: 01 December 2019
No loadshedding expected today, despite a constrained and vulnerable system pic.twitter.com/j40wwvebf4
The power utility says the situation is being monitored closely and appealed to consumers once again to use electricity sparingly to reduce demand.
