Terror expert says Christian terror suspect a lone individual seeking attention

2 December 2019 7:43 AM
by
Tags:
Terrorism
Jasmine Opperman, Director at the Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium, analyses the recent arrest of Harry Knoesen.

The Hawks made a rapid arrest on Thursday after they received information that the leader of a right-wing Christian organisation was about to launch a terror campaign targeting shopping malls and informal settlements. The group planned to target malls on Black Friday.

The Hawks arrested the self-professed leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM), retired pastor and a former Defence Force member Harry Knoesen on Thursday, and Riana Heymans, and two other alleged members on Friday after going on the run.

But who are they and how concerned should we be about right-wing extremist groups like these in SA?

Jasmine Opperman, Director at the Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium talks to Refilwe Moloto,

Knoesen's profile goes back to 2012 when he announced himself as the leader of this crusader group, after which he has made numerous statements on his Facebook page which amounts to hate speech, but he was desperate to seek some kind of support.

Jasmine Opperman, Director - Terrorism, Research and Analysis Consortium Africa

She says numerous right-wing groups disassociated themselves from him.

Looking at this profile, we are looking at a lunatic giving himself some voice but simply lacked the capacity of some support to be able to execute and do anything.

Jasmine Opperman, Director - Terrorism, Research and Analysis Consortium Africa

Opperman says his statements are of serious concern, but that is hate speech.

Are we putting right-wing extremism back on the table in South Africa? That is a dangerous game to play.

Jasmine Opperman, Director - Terrorism, Research and Analysis Consortium Africa

She says the Hawks did what they needed to do.

I just hope they have the evidence to support what they are saying.

Jasmine Opperman, Director - Terrorism, Research and Analysis Consortium Africa

Why only now after all his years of hate speech is he only being arrested now, she asks?

She says she believes the Hawks messed up the Tusi trial calling it an Isis cell when it was not, and are now wanting to make up for that.

I get the feeling there is a fall-back here.

Jasmine Opperman, Director - Terrorism, Research and Analysis Consortium Africa

I see a lone individual simply seeking attention.

Jasmine Opperman, Director - Terrorism, Research and Analysis Consortium Africa

She says this group is not active on Telegram, only on Facebook.

At the end of the day, we must look at the intent, the severity... and make the judgment accordingly....and we have to stay sober-minded.

Jasmine Opperman, Director - Terrorism, Research and Analysis Consortium Africa

The profile indicators show me an individual living in a fantasy world seeking attention. It makes him dangerous, yes, and I say again, arrest him.

Jasmine Opperman, Director - Terrorism, Research and Analysis Consortium Africa

I just hope the Hawks have their ducks in a row..and have the evidence...be decisive...because we don't want to see a Boermak trial that drags on for ten years.

Jasmine Opperman, Director - Terrorism, Research and Analysis Consortium Africa

The three will join Knoesen when they appear in the Middelburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Listen to the interview below:


