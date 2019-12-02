Can SAA get bank loan when it refuses to hand over financials, asks Refilwe?

Refilwe explores three scenarios for rescuing South African Airways.

The first would involve the airline receiving what it has asked for, a R2 billion government bail-out and the ability to pay full salaries for November.

In the second scenario, commercial banks would need to step in.

But even if SAA was able to get a loan from the banks it raises questions, she says.

Can government guarantee a loan for a company that refuses to hand over its financials? Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

