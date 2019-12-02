Eskom explains reason behind 'abnormally high bills' for Blouberg residents

Eskom says a contracting issue is what caused a long period of estimated meter readings for residents in the Blouberg area this year.

Now that it's been resolved, many residents may notice a discrepancy in their latest electricity bill as actual meter readings are implemented once again.

Rene Darby, a senior manager at Eskom in the Western Cape, says households which have received abnormally high electricity bills should contact Eskom's accounts department.

Property giant Pam Golding told CapeTalk last week that many of its clients on the West Coast have been hit with exorbitant electricity bills.

I can confirm that we have had a problem in the Blouberg area, specifically Sunningdale, Parklands and related areas. Rene Darby, Senior manager for customer service - Eskom

It's a contract issue that we have had for most of the calendar year. Rene Darby, Senior manager for customer service - Eskom

In those specific areas, there would have been long periods of estimation where there should have been some actual reading. Rene Darby, Senior manager for customer service - Eskom

People who have abnormally high bills, as a result, may come to discuss a pay-off plan with us. Rene Darby, Senior manager for customer service - Eskom

