Eskom explains reason behind 'abnormally high bills' for Blouberg residents

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Tackling drug addiction in Cape Town
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Tara Gerardy - National Psychosocial Coordinator at TB HIV Care
Tomorrow at 07:10
How can big companies lower data prices and remain competitive?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Liesl Hartman - Head of the Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa)
Steve Pike - Founder of the Wavescape Film Festival
Tomorrow at 08:10
Why SAA is "too big to fail"
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Chris Zweigenthal - Chief Executive at Airlines Association Of Southern Africa
Tomorrow at 08:49
A look at Dubai sevens and CT women's sevens
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Paul Delport - National Woman's 7's coach . at South African Rugby Union
Tomorrow at 09:05
NHBRC on Container homes
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Thihangwi Mudau - Manager for the Centre for Research and Housing Innovation at National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC)
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
What are your motoring insurance obligations?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Peter Nhkuna - Senior Assistant Ombudsman at Ombudsman For Short Term Insurance
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess. 6 December 2019 4:54 PM
Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out Cricket South Africa confirmed the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe as the organisation tries to put out fires on several fronts. 6 December 2019 1:07 PM
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access. 6 December 2019 11:14 AM
View all Sport
Government places City of Tshwane under administration Gauteng MEC for Local Government, Lebogang Maile says the intention of the intervention is to stabilise the city. 6 December 2019 1:06 PM
Hawks arrest 5th National Christian Resistance Movement suspect in Cape Town Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says the man appeared in court and has been released on R1,000 bail. 6 December 2019 12:46 PM
I feel quite strongly that the DA is not much different from ANC ,says Refilwe Refilwe Moloto takes a stab at the current chaotic state of politics, especially in major metros across South Africa. 6 December 2019 10:04 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access. 6 December 2019 11:14 AM
W Cape Premier Alan Winde says province and city are geared up for the season Safety and security during tourism season in the Cape is everybody's responsibility, says Winde. 6 December 2019 7:30 AM
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report. 5 December 2019 6:38 PM
View all Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King... 6 December 2019 4:56 PM
Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top. 6 December 2019 12:20 PM
Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur... The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry. 6 December 2019 11:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess. 6 December 2019 4:54 PM
Uber SA's safety contact centre is run by 700 Egyptians all the way in Cairo Journo Mandy Wiener travelled to Cairo as a guest of Uber to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the centre operates. 6 December 2019 4:30 PM
Cameras and security equipment sold off in last day of Bosasa auction Park Village Auctions and Property Sales is concluding day three of the auction, disposing of assets worth around R65 million. 6 December 2019 2:39 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Eskom explains reason behind 'abnormally high bills' for Blouberg residents

2 December 2019 10:45 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Electricity meters
Blouberg
meter reading
estimated meter reading
Many households in the West Coast area complained about their electricity bills after a long period of estimated meter readings.

Eskom says a contracting issue is what caused a long period of estimated meter readings for residents in the Blouberg area this year.

Now that it's been resolved, many residents may notice a discrepancy in their latest electricity bill as actual meter readings are implemented once again.

Rene Darby, a senior manager at Eskom in the Western Cape, says households which have received abnormally high electricity bills should contact Eskom's accounts department.

Property giant Pam Golding told CapeTalk last week that many of its clients on the West Coast have been hit with exorbitant electricity bills.

I can confirm that we have had a problem in the Blouberg area, specifically Sunningdale, Parklands and related areas.

Rene Darby, Senior manager for customer service - Eskom

It's a contract issue that we have had for most of the calendar year.

Rene Darby, Senior manager for customer service - Eskom

In those specific areas, there would have been long periods of estimation where there should have been some actual reading.

Rene Darby, Senior manager for customer service - Eskom

People who have abnormally high bills, as a result, may come to discuss a pay-off plan with us.

Rene Darby, Senior manager for customer service - Eskom

Listen to Eskom's explanation:


2 December 2019 10:45 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Electricity meters
Blouberg
meter reading
estimated meter reading

More from Local

refilwe-and-tarryn-tomlinsonjpeg

Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause

6 December 2019 11:14 AM

Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clifton Beach Cape Town coastline 123rflocal 123rflifestyle 123rf

W Cape Premier Alan Winde says province and city are geared up for the season

6 December 2019 7:30 AM

Safety and security during tourism season in the Cape is everybody's responsibility, says Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa-Standard-Bank-Capitec-FNB-Nedbank-banking.jpg

SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity

5 December 2019 6:38 PM

The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

humpback-whales-photographer-dave-hurwitz-simons-town-boat-company-facebookjpg

Humpback super-groups near Saldanha Bay 'look more like salmon than whales'

5 December 2019 5:24 PM

Dave Hurwitz of Simon's Town Boat Company describes the remarkable sight of massive super-groups of whales near Saldanha Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131022 .jpg

Heartlands Angel Campaign: help raise Christmas funds for vulnerable children

5 December 2019 4:22 PM

Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West cares for little ones who are ill. abandoned, neglected or have special needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

relaxation-massage-spa-aromatherapy-686392-960-720jpg

Cape healing centre touching lives with unique massage therapy treatments

5 December 2019 4:16 PM

The centre trains visually impaired people to become massage therapists, impacting both clients and employees in a remarkable way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191128powerjpg

Eskom rolls out stage 2 load shedding

5 December 2019 3:31 PM

Load shedding is back. Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding from Thursday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-on-cell-phone-stressed-anxious-pexels-free-photojpeg

SA still among top spam-plagued countries, 40% of spam calls made by scammers

5 December 2019 1:31 PM

Truecaller Insights report ranks South Africa second in the world for sms spam, ninth for spam calls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Judge courts justice judgment law legal 123rflegal 123rflaw 123rfpolitics 123rf

Alleged sex offender gets R50k bail, NPA confirms more charges could be added

5 December 2019 1:28 PM

Willem Breytenbach currently faces two charges, one of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

img-20190821-wa0016-2jpg

Police unit opens case against CapeNature over lion cub euthanasia

5 December 2019 11:02 AM

CapeNature has come under fire after it emerged that it euthanised the lion cub which was rescued from an Athlone home in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out

Sport

5 moves Les Matuson needs to make now that he's running the show at SAA

Business

EWN Highlights

Thunberg says 'our voices' being heard but not translating into action

6 December 2019 8:17 PM

JMPD officer hospitalised after shoot-out with suspected hijackers

6 December 2019 8:12 PM

Rand steady shielded by trade deal optimism

6 December 2019 7:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA