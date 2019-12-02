Eskom explains reason behind 'abnormally high bills' for Blouberg residents
Eskom says a contracting issue is what caused a long period of estimated meter readings for residents in the Blouberg area this year.
Now that it's been resolved, many residents may notice a discrepancy in their latest electricity bill as actual meter readings are implemented once again.
Rene Darby, a senior manager at Eskom in the Western Cape, says households which have received abnormally high electricity bills should contact Eskom's accounts department.
Property giant Pam Golding told CapeTalk last week that many of its clients on the West Coast have been hit with exorbitant electricity bills.
I can confirm that we have had a problem in the Blouberg area, specifically Sunningdale, Parklands and related areas.Rene Darby, Senior manager for customer service - Eskom
It's a contract issue that we have had for most of the calendar year.Rene Darby, Senior manager for customer service - Eskom
In those specific areas, there would have been long periods of estimation where there should have been some actual reading.Rene Darby, Senior manager for customer service - Eskom
People who have abnormally high bills, as a result, may come to discuss a pay-off plan with us.Rene Darby, Senior manager for customer service - Eskom
Listen to Eskom's explanation:
More from Local
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause
Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access.Read More
W Cape Premier Alan Winde says province and city are geared up for the season
Safety and security during tourism season in the Cape is everybody's responsibility, says Winde.Read More
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity
The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report.Read More
Humpback super-groups near Saldanha Bay 'look more like salmon than whales'
Dave Hurwitz of Simon's Town Boat Company describes the remarkable sight of massive super-groups of whales near Saldanha Bay.Read More
Heartlands Angel Campaign: help raise Christmas funds for vulnerable children
Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West cares for little ones who are ill. abandoned, neglected or have special needs.Read More
Cape healing centre touching lives with unique massage therapy treatments
The centre trains visually impaired people to become massage therapists, impacting both clients and employees in a remarkable way.Read More
Eskom rolls out stage 2 load shedding
Load shedding is back. Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding from Thursday afternoon.Read More
SA still among top spam-plagued countries, 40% of spam calls made by scammers
Truecaller Insights report ranks South Africa second in the world for sms spam, ninth for spam calls.Read More
Alleged sex offender gets R50k bail, NPA confirms more charges could be added
Willem Breytenbach currently faces two charges, one of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.Read More
Police unit opens case against CapeNature over lion cub euthanasia
CapeNature has come under fire after it emerged that it euthanised the lion cub which was rescued from an Athlone home in August.Read More