FNB processes almost 3,000 transaction per second on 2019 Black Friday
Have you been caught up in the consumer frenzy of this Black Friday period which continues into Monday at many retailers?
Thousands of customers have streamed to shops since midnight to take advantage of some mega-deals.
First National Bank says it processed almost 3,000 transactions per second on Black Friday.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed FNB chief executive officer Jacques Celliers.
Our main infrastructure experiences the 1,000's per second as peak volumes. Today was an interesting day as a lot of things came together and we anticipated a massive spike.Jacques Celliers, CEO - FNB
He says he hopes that shopping that people did was responsible.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : FNB processes almost 3,000 transaction per second on 2019 Black Friday
