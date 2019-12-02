FNB processes almost 3,000 transaction per second on 2019 Black Friday

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess. 6 December 2019 4:54 PM
Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out Cricket South Africa confirmed the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe as the organisation tries to put out fires on several fronts. 6 December 2019 1:07 PM
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access. 6 December 2019 11:14 AM
View all Sport
Government places City of Tshwane under administration Gauteng MEC for Local Government, Lebogang Maile says the intention of the intervention is to stabilise the city. 6 December 2019 1:06 PM
Hawks arrest 5th National Christian Resistance Movement suspect in Cape Town Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says the man appeared in court and has been released on R1,000 bail. 6 December 2019 12:46 PM
I feel quite strongly that the DA is not much different from ANC ,says Refilwe Refilwe Moloto takes a stab at the current chaotic state of politics, especially in major metros across South Africa. 6 December 2019 10:04 AM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access. 6 December 2019 11:14 AM
W Cape Premier Alan Winde says province and city are geared up for the season Safety and security during tourism season in the Cape is everybody's responsibility, says Winde. 6 December 2019 7:30 AM
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report. 5 December 2019 6:38 PM
View all Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King... 6 December 2019 4:56 PM
Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top. 6 December 2019 12:20 PM
Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur... The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry. 6 December 2019 11:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess. 6 December 2019 4:54 PM
Uber SA's safety contact centre is run by 700 Egyptians all the way in Cairo Journo Mandy Wiener travelled to Cairo as a guest of Uber to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the centre operates. 6 December 2019 4:30 PM
Cameras and security equipment sold off in last day of Bosasa auction Park Village Auctions and Property Sales is concluding day three of the auction, disposing of assets worth around R65 million. 6 December 2019 2:39 PM
View all Business
FNB processes almost 3,000 transaction per second on 2019 Black Friday

2 December 2019 11:16 AM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
FNB
Bruce Whitfield
Black Friday
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield chats to CEO Jacques Celliers on the impact the day had on South African bankers.

Have you been caught up in the consumer frenzy of this Black Friday period which continues into Monday at many retailers?

Thousands of customers have streamed to shops since midnight to take advantage of some mega-deals.

First National Bank says it processed almost 3,000 transactions per second on Black Friday.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed FNB chief executive officer Jacques Celliers.

Our main infrastructure experiences the 1,000's per second as peak volumes. Today was an interesting day as a lot of things came together and we anticipated a massive spike.

Jacques Celliers, CEO - FNB

He says he hopes that shopping that people did was responsible.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : FNB processes almost 3,000 transaction per second on 2019 Black Friday


