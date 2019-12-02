Terrorist 'Crusaders' movement planned to 'create havoc' across SA - Hawks

The Hawks says members of an alleged right-wing terror group had been plotting to plant bombs in shopping malls, informal settlements, army bases and police stations.

Three members of the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM), also known as the Crusaders, were arrested over the weekend.

This after the group’s apparent leader Harry Knoesen was nabbed and appeared in court in Mpumalanga last Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says Knoesen is a former member of South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

He describes the NCRM movement as a cult which perpetuates hatred and racism.

The Hawks are working closely with Crime Intelligence to arrest other key suspects who are on their radar, Mulaudzi says.

All four suspects arrested are appearing in court in Middleburg this morning, according to EWN.

#Crusaders four accused are appearing in the Middelburg Magistrates’ Court on terror related charges. They are Harry Knoesen, brothers Eric and Errol Abrams as well as Riana Heymans.

Knoesen is allegedly the leader of a group called the National Christian Resistance Movement. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 2, 2019

