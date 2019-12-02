PwC report finds accounting irregularities at Tongaat Hulett

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
Recreational Fishing Dangers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derek Dunning - President at South African Underwater Fishing Federation
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesday: Another casualty in the streaming wars
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Tomorrow at 07:07
Eskom To Cut Power to Municipalities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cilliers Brink
Tomorrow at 07:22
Street Safety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wayne Turner - Head of communications: Muizenberg Community Policing Forum
Tomorrow at 08:07
Data Prices -Competition Commission
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tembinkosi Bonakele Commissioner for the Competition Commission
Tomorrow at 08:21
SA Cricket is a mess
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Telford Vice - Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent
Tomorrow at 09:40
How accurate are weather station readings?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lucky Dlamini - Research Scientist at South African Weather Service
Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Tomorrow at 11:05
International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Rael Futerman - Co-Founder & Chief Learning Officer at CARTEDO
Engela Nel - Occupational Therapist
Tomorrow at 11:32
Local pack up and go destinations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Smith - Owner of African Blue Tours
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium... 2 December 2019 6:34 PM
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world. 27 November 2019 6:04 PM
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters. 26 November 2019 3:47 PM
View all Sport
Probe finds former teacher at Bishops guilty of sexual misconduct EWN reporter Kevin Brandt says here Fiona Viotti's lawyer says no solid grounds for criminal charges to be laid against her. 2 December 2019 1:18 PM
Dudu Myeni loses her bid to have other directors declared delinquent EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi says Judge Ronel Tolmay believes Myeni had enough time to change her plea. 2 December 2019 12:48 PM
'It's such a genius move by government to save ArcelorMittal' Business Insider South Africa editor Helena Wasserman analyses the latest decision to try and stave off job losses in Saldanha. 2 December 2019 10:43 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Watchdogs needed to keep govt's water master plan on track, says scientist Environmental scientist Dr Kevin Winter says independent regulators must hold the government to task on its master plan timeline. 2 December 2019 5:39 PM
Listen to CapeTalk? Take this survey and you could win a R2,5k Takealot voucher You could stand a chance to win a Takealot voucher worth R2,500 if you complete this survey. We value your feedback! 2 December 2019 5:11 PM
Local group wants answers from SANParks over treeless future of Tokai plantation A community activist says SANParks hasn't been transparent about how it will maintain shaded recreational areas when trees are cut... 2 December 2019 4:43 PM
View all Local
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir, Sho Madjozi to perform at festive lights switch-on festival Alderman JP Smith elaborates on the line-up, security and road closures for Sunday's event. The free concert kicks off at 4pm. 1 December 2019 10:58 AM
She's back! 'Aunty Merle - It's a Girl!' opens at Baxter Theatre Theatre critic Marina Griebenow says audiences should expect a few surprises from Marc Lottering's beloved character. 30 November 2019 2:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Final report on data prices might land Competition Commission in court - expert Will mobile operators take court action against the Competition Commission over radical data interventions? This expert thinks so. 2 December 2019 6:07 PM
PwC report finds accounting irregularities at Tongaat Hulett The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield chats to Opportune Investments fund manager Chris Logan. 2 December 2019 12:36 PM
Difficult to tell how big problem is 'until Tongaat Hulett releases results' Gary McNamara of Sanlam Private Wealth also comments on Coronation and Telkom's bid for Cell C . 2 December 2019 12:14 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

PwC report finds accounting irregularities at Tongaat Hulett

2 December 2019 12:36 PM
by
Tags:
Tongaat Hulett
PWC
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield chats to Opportune Investments fund manager Chris Logan.

There have been media reports that Tongaat Hulett was accused of cheating on its financials.

The company ordered an investigation by PWC after its new chief executive officer Gavin Hudson and he says the company will institute civil claims against former top executives including former CEO Peter Staude.

RELATED: Tongaat Hulett may have pulled a Steinhoff on its shareholders

Tongaat Hulett will also contact the National Prosecuting Authority and the police over its financial reports misstatements.

The report found corporate governance failures and accounting irregularities.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Opportune Investments fund manager Chris Logan to give more insight on the matter.

This scandal smells like the Steinhof scandal although the underlying wrongdoing at Tongaat Hulett was far less sophisticated and it seems far more basic.

Chris Logan, Fund manager - Opportune Investments

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : PwC report finds accounting irregularities at Tongaat Hulett


2 December 2019 12:36 PM
by
Tags:
Tongaat Hulett
PWC

More from The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Black Friday shoppers shopping consumerism 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

FNB processes almost 3,000 transaction per second on 2019 Black Friday

2 December 2019 11:16 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield chats to CEO Jacques Celliers on the impact the day had on South African bankers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180323 Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2018 5

'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'

14 October 2019 11:07 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piggy bank

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

14 October 2019 10:30 AM

You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African passport

'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

10 October 2019 3:37 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Income tax

How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)

9 October 2019 2:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jeremy-mansfieldjpg

Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it

13 September 2019 1:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeremy Mansfield about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Albie-Sachs.jpg

'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'

12 September 2019 3:20 PM

Justice Albie Sachs talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

riky-watch-ricky-rick-live-as-we-prepare-for-huawei-joburg-day-2018

My daughter (10) and son (5) must start working early - Riky Rick

30 August 2019 2:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews rapper Riky Rick about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

used-car-salesmanjpg

Buying a used car? New app sends mechanic to inspect it before you decide

28 August 2019 8:16 PM

Hanru Reyneke is on a mission to disrupt the used-car industry in South Africa by providing peace of mind to punchdrunk consumers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Craig Gradidge Gradidge-Mahura

I come from having very little, to having a lot - Craig Gradidge

28 August 2019 6:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gradidge about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Govt departments must explain state of shelters for women

2 December 2019 8:39 PM

Mbalula: Govt will share decision on e-tolls before Christmas

2 December 2019 8:16 PM

Outa welcomes court ruling rejecting Myeni’s applications

2 December 2019 8:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA