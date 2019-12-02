Difficult to tell how big problem is 'until Tongaat Hulett releases results'
Gary McNamara of Sanlam Private Wealth says although Telkom would still be by quite some distance the third mobile operator if it had acquired Cell C, which is always a difficult place to play, it really needs the numbers.
But by the same token Telkom was not prepared to pay up as much as Cell C would have wanted.
He says it very sad for a company with a history such as that of Tongaat Hulett to suffer the scandal and reckons it is difficult to tell how big the problem is until the company released results.
I think, again, it is a case of management not wanting to tell the market the bad news, kick it down the road because of, perhaps, share options or some sort of incentive structure that they've got.Gary McNamara of Sanlam Private Wealth
Eventually, you just can't keep kicking the can down the road and something triggers, maybe less land sales going forward and then a can of worms comes home to roost.Gary McNamara of Sanlam Private Wealth
Listen below for more...
This article first appeared on 702 : Difficult to tell how big problem is 'until Tongaat Hulett releases results'
More from Business
Final report on data prices might land Competition Commission in court - expert
Will mobile operators take court action against the Competition Commission over radical data interventions? This expert thinks so.Read More
PwC report finds accounting irregularities at Tongaat Hulett
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield chats to Opportune Investments fund manager Chris Logan.Read More
FNB processes almost 3,000 transaction per second on 2019 Black Friday
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield chats to CEO Jacques Celliers on the impact the day had on South African bankers.Read More
'It's such a genius move by government to save ArcelorMittal'
Business Insider South Africa editor Helena Wasserman analyses the latest decision to try and stave off job losses in Saldanha.Read More
A joint venture with the right airline could save SAA, says aviation expert
Guy Leitch, the editor of the SA Flyer magazine, says South African Airways need a strategic partner take the reins operationally.Read More
Can SAA get bank loan when it refuses to hand over financials, asks Refilwe?
Refilwe Moloto reflects on issues she feels quite strongly about and on Monday it is the beleaguered national airline SAA.Read More
Examining your options if your Ford Kuga caught alight
Khulekani On Wheels' Khulekani Dumisa runs through the options available to affected customers after Ford offers R50,000 payout.Read More
Ford fined R35 million for Kuga fires
The defective cars - which would catch alight without notice - started making headlines when Reshall Jimmy was found burnt to death in his Kuga in the Western Cape in 2015.Read More
Nolitha Fakude worried by number women in decision-making positions
The businesswoman and chairman of Anglo American management board talks about her memoir Boardroom Dancing.Read More
You better sit down for this… Eskom made a profit!
Jabu Mabuza (Chair and co-CEO at Eskom) talks about the utility's results, growing debt burden and new CEO, Andre de Ruyter.Read More