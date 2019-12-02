Man dies diving for crayfish at Betty's Bay

The body of a man who had been searching for crayfish was recovered from Betty's Bay near Cape Town on Sunday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says the man and his friend had been freediving in the water together when he went missing on Sunday afternoon.

After an extensive search, the man's body was located by the rescue helicopter drifting below the water surface in the Bay.

It's presumed that the 43-year-old man from Bloubergstrand drowned.

According to the NSRI, police have opened an inquest docket and the man's body has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services.

Authorities have conveyed their condolences to family and friends of the deceased man.

Last week, sea rescue officials recovered the bodies of four teens who were swept away by the current at Rocklands Beach in Sea Point.

The body of a nine-year-old boy was also recovered last week after he drowned at Kleinmond Lagoon.

