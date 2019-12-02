Precious Ramabulana's alleged killer remains locked up after ditching bail

The man accused of raping and killing Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana appeared in the Molemole Magistrates Court on Monday.

The 21-year-old student from Capricon TVET College was found dead in her residence off-campus in Botlhokwa after being stabbed 52 times.

Aubrey Manaka made his first appearance and is facing charges of murder, rape and aggravated robbery.

He has not applied for bail and will remain behind bars until his next court date at the end of January.

#PreciousRamabulana Aubrey Manaka accused of raping and killing Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana appears in Molemole magistrates court. Photos: @ietskaylo pic.twitter.com/XEfrSssLfK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 2, 2019

Students from Capricon TVET College came out in their numbers demanding justice for Ramabulana, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.

Manaka was arrested last week after he was apparently in possession of Ramabulana's phone.

#PreciousRamabulana Aubrey Manaka. Accused of raping and killing the 21 year old student. KM pic.twitter.com/8FKeuiBQER — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 2, 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Precious Ramabulana's home outside Makhado on Sunday after having a private meeting with the family.

In Ramaphosa's address to the media, he alleged that the suspect had a pending rape case against him, Modise reports.

Manaka will appear again in court on 30 January 2020.