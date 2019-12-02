Precious Ramabulana's alleged killer remains locked up after ditching bail
The man accused of raping and killing Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana appeared in the Molemole Magistrates Court on Monday.
The 21-year-old student from Capricon TVET College was found dead in her residence off-campus in Botlhokwa after being stabbed 52 times.
Aubrey Manaka made his first appearance and is facing charges of murder, rape and aggravated robbery.
He has not applied for bail and will remain behind bars until his next court date at the end of January.
#PreciousRamabulana Aubrey Manaka accused of raping and killing Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana appears in Molemole magistrates court. Photos: @ietskaylo pic.twitter.com/XEfrSssLfK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 2, 2019
Students from Capricon TVET College came out in their numbers demanding justice for Ramabulana, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.
Manaka was arrested last week after he was apparently in possession of Ramabulana's phone.
RELATED: Suspect arrested: 'We found him in possession of Precious Ramabulana's phone'
#PreciousRamabulana Aubrey Manaka. Accused of raping and killing the 21 year old student. KM pic.twitter.com/8FKeuiBQER— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 2, 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Precious Ramabulana's home outside Makhado on Sunday after having a private meeting with the family.
In Ramaphosa's address to the media, he alleged that the suspect had a pending rape case against him, Modise reports.
Manaka will appear again in court on 30 January 2020.
More from Local
Watchdogs needed to keep govt's water master plan on track, says scientist
Environmental scientist Dr Kevin Winter says independent regulators must hold the government to task on its master plan timeline.Read More
Listen to CapeTalk? Take this survey and you could win a R2,5k Takealot voucher
You could stand a chance to win a Takealot voucher worth R2,500 if you complete this survey. We value your feedback!Read More
Local group wants answers from SANParks over treeless future of Tokai plantation
A community activist says SANParks hasn't been transparent about how it will maintain shaded recreational areas when trees are cut.Read More
8 ways to mitigate against a stone-throwing attack on your car
What can motorists do to protect themselves from potential stone-throwing attacks? The Automobile Association offers some advice.Read More
Police to probe violent killing on Eastern Cape farm
Videos of the gruesome incident have been circulating on social media, showing a farm owner beating a traditional healer to death.Read More
Probe finds former teacher at Bishops guilty of sexual misconduct
EWN reporter Kevin Brandt says here Fiona Viotti's lawyer says no solid grounds for criminal charges to be laid against her.Read More
Man dies diving for crayfish at Betty's Bay
The National Sea Rescue Institute recovered the body of a free diver who went missing at Betty's Bay on Sunday afternoon.Read More
Terrorist 'Crusaders' movement planned to 'create havoc' across SA - Hawks
Four members of the National Christian Resistance Movement, or the Crusaders, are appearing in court over an alleged terror plot.Read More
Eskom explains reason behind 'abnormally high bills' for Blouberg residents
Many households in the West Coast area complained about their electricity bills after a long period of estimated meter readings.Read More
Eskom: Unplanned breakdowns could lead to 'short notice' load shedding on Sunday
Eskom says it's closely monitoring the system, which 'remains constrained and vulnerable'.Read More