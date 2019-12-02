Dudu Myeni loses her bid to have other directors declared delinquent
The Pretoria High Court ruled on Monday that former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni could not amend her plea and have other board members join her in her delinquent case.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), brought the application for Myeni to be declared a delinquent director.
Last week her legal team brought applications arguing that she be allowed to amend her plea. They argue that she should not be declared a delinquent director on her own, as there were others involved in what were collective decisions, explains EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi.
Her lawyers argued she was misled by her previous legal counsel. But Judge Ronel Tolmay said Myeni had enough time to change her plea and didn't believe she was misled by her previous attorney.
Tolmay ruled that the other SAA directors who served with Myeni could not join her case.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
Probe finds former teacher at Bishops guilty of sexual misconduct
EWN reporter Kevin Brandt says here Fiona Viotti's lawyer says no solid grounds for criminal charges to be laid against her.Read More
'It's such a genius move by government to save ArcelorMittal'
Business Insider South Africa editor Helena Wasserman analyses the latest decision to try and stave off job losses in Saldanha.Read More
Can SAA get bank loan when it refuses to hand over financials, asks Refilwe?
Refilwe Moloto reflects on issues she feels quite strongly about and on Monday it is the beleaguered national airline SAA.Read More
Terror expert says Christian terror suspect a lone individual seeking attention
Jasmine Opperman, Director at the Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium, analyses the recent arrest of Harry Knoesen.Read More
'SCA hate speech ruling does not exonerate Jon Qwelane from wrongdoing'
SAHRC chair Prof. Bongani Majola responds after court rules definition of hate speech must include causing harm.Read More
DA accuses Lebohang Maile of using 'words of bullies' on speaker Vasco da Gama
The MEC wants council speaker to give reasons why he shouldn't be fired for postponing the election of Johannesburg mayor.Read More
Online shopping tips: 'You must have different passwords for different things'
Cybersecurity expert Linda Mzilikazi Khumalo gives consumers online safety tips on Back Friday.Read More
'Judges said there are no prospects for Zuma's case to proceed to higher court'
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma weighs in on the former president's corruption case dismissal by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.Read More
Zuma application for leave to appeal corruption trial dismissed
The former president faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering linked to a multi-billion rand arms deal.Read More
Water and sanitation master plan a 'call to action'
Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau elaborates on the master plan released by Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.Read More