Dudu Myeni loses her bid to have other directors declared delinquent

The Pretoria High Court ruled on Monday that former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni could not amend her plea and have other board members join her in her delinquent case.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), brought the application for Myeni to be declared a delinquent director.

Last week her legal team brought applications arguing that she be allowed to amend her plea. They argue that she should not be declared a delinquent director on her own, as there were others involved in what were collective decisions, explains EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi.

Her lawyers argued she was misled by her previous legal counsel. But Judge Ronel Tolmay said Myeni had enough time to change her plea and didn't believe she was misled by her previous attorney.

Tolmay ruled that the other SAA directors who served with Myeni could not join her case.

