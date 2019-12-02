Police to probe violent killing on Eastern Cape farm
The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating a fatal assault on the Geluksdal farm in Gonubie, Eastern Cape over the weekend.
It's believed that a farmer identified as Fritz "Majeke" Joubert bludgeoned his traditional healer Anele Hoyana to death on Saturday after an apparent altercation between the two men.
Videos of the gruesome scenes have been circulating on social media, with the names 'Anele' and 'Fritz' trending on Twitter.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana says the incident occurred after an alleged argument between Joubert and the 40-year-old deceased man.
According to reports, a traditional ceremony was underway when the incident transpired. Kinana could not confirm this or the relationship between the two men.
When police arrived on the scene, a scuffle ensued which resulted in the farm owner being shot dead.
Police watchdog Ipid will also conduct an investigation after the suspect was killed after resisting arrest.
According to Kinana, SAPS is investigating a case of murder and a case of police assault. An inquest docket will also be opened.
The police were called to intervene and on their arrival, and upon their arrival, there was some kind of resistance. During the struggle, there was also a shooting that actually happened which resulted in the farmer himself being killed.Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana, Spokesperson - SAPS Eastern Cape
The SAPS confirms the shooting incident which took place in Geluksdal farm.Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana, Spokesperson - SAPS Eastern Cape
Listen to the update:
