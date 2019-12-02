Probe finds former teacher at Bishops guilty of sexual misconduct
An independent probe into sexual misconduct was launched by Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town following the allegations of sexual misconduct by former history teacher and water polo coach Fiona Viotti.
It has concluded that between 2013 to 2019 while Viotti was employed at the school, that she engaged in sexual misconduct with at least five pupils.
EWN reporter Kevin Brandt says the probe was unable to pinpoint to whom she sent incriminating sexual photos and videos.
The investigators found that the teacher acted in breach of the Bishops Code of Professional Conduct for Teaching Staff and the Code of Professional Ethics issued by the South African Council of Educators.
The probe also concluded that no information was received indicating that the school knew anything about the sexual misconduct with pupils. The Principal was first notified on 10 October 2019.
No disciplinary action can be taken against her by the school for these breaches, as she resigned from the school with immediate effect on 11 October 2019.
Brandt spoke to Viotti's lawyer who expressed unhappiness.
He says he sent a letter to the school expressing his dissatisfaction that he got to learn about these findings via the media who had them before her legal representationKevin Brandt, Reporter - EWN
Her lawyer also said that the allegations levelled against her are not solid grounds for criminal charges to be laid against her.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - EWN
The investigators believe that the school has the necessary policies and procedures in place to address matters of sexual misconduct.
The school says it will not comment on the issue further but ios satisfied with the findings, reports Brandt.
Listen to the interview below:
