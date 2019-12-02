Local group wants answers from SANParks over treeless future of Tokai plantation

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
Recreational Fishing Dangers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derek Dunning - President at South African Underwater Fishing Federation
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesday: Another casualty in the streaming wars
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Tomorrow at 07:07
Eskom To Cut Power to Municipalities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cilliers Brink
Tomorrow at 07:22
Street Safety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wayne Turner - Head of communications: Muizenberg Community Policing Forum
Tomorrow at 08:07
Data Prices -Competition Commission
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tembinkosi Bonakele Commissioner for the Competition Commission
Tomorrow at 08:21
SA Cricket is a mess
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Telford Vice - Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent
Tomorrow at 09:40
How accurate are weather station readings?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lucky Dlamini - Research Scientist at South African Weather Service
Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Tomorrow at 11:05
International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Rael Futerman - Co-Founder & Chief Learning Officer at CARTEDO
Engela Nel - Occupational Therapist
Tomorrow at 11:32
Local pack up and go destinations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Smith - Owner of African Blue Tours
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium... 2 December 2019 6:34 PM
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world. 27 November 2019 6:04 PM
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters. 26 November 2019 3:47 PM
View all Sport
Probe finds former teacher at Bishops guilty of sexual misconduct EWN reporter Kevin Brandt says here Fiona Viotti's lawyer says no solid grounds for criminal charges to be laid against her. 2 December 2019 1:18 PM
Dudu Myeni loses her bid to have other directors declared delinquent EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi says Judge Ronel Tolmay believes Myeni had enough time to change her plea. 2 December 2019 12:48 PM
'It's such a genius move by government to save ArcelorMittal' Business Insider South Africa editor Helena Wasserman analyses the latest decision to try and stave off job losses in Saldanha. 2 December 2019 10:43 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Watchdogs needed to keep govt's water master plan on track, says scientist Environmental scientist Dr Kevin Winter says independent regulators must hold the government to task on its master plan timeline. 2 December 2019 5:39 PM
Listen to CapeTalk? Take this survey and you could win a R2,5k Takealot voucher You could stand a chance to win a Takealot voucher worth R2,500 if you complete this survey. We value your feedback! 2 December 2019 5:11 PM
Local group wants answers from SANParks over treeless future of Tokai plantation A community activist says SANParks hasn't been transparent about how it will maintain shaded recreational areas when trees are cut... 2 December 2019 4:43 PM
View all Local
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir, Sho Madjozi to perform at festive lights switch-on festival Alderman JP Smith elaborates on the line-up, security and road closures for Sunday's event. The free concert kicks off at 4pm. 1 December 2019 10:58 AM
She's back! 'Aunty Merle - It's a Girl!' opens at Baxter Theatre Theatre critic Marina Griebenow says audiences should expect a few surprises from Marc Lottering's beloved character. 30 November 2019 2:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Final report on data prices might land Competition Commission in court - expert Will mobile operators take court action against the Competition Commission over radical data interventions? This expert thinks so. 2 December 2019 6:07 PM
PwC report finds accounting irregularities at Tongaat Hulett The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield chats to Opportune Investments fund manager Chris Logan. 2 December 2019 12:36 PM
Difficult to tell how big problem is 'until Tongaat Hulett releases results' Gary McNamara of Sanlam Private Wealth also comments on Coronation and Telkom's bid for Cell C . 2 December 2019 12:14 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Local group wants answers from SANParks over treeless future of Tokai plantation

2 December 2019 4:43 PM
by
Tags:
SANParks
Tokai Forest
Parkscapes
Nicky Schmidt
pine trees
shaded recreation
A community activist says SANParks hasn't been transparent about how it will maintain shaded recreational areas when trees are cut.

A community-based organisation wants clarity from the South African National Parks (SANParks) on how it will continue providing shaded areas for public recreation in Tokai Forest.

Parkscapes says SANParks has not been forthcoming about how it will maintain shaded recreational areas after pine trees in the lower Tokai plantation are cut down.

RELATED: No dog-walking without leashes or permits along Table Mountain National Park

The chairperson of Parkscapes, Nicky Schmidt, says SANParks officials have failed to engage with interest groups and community members on a public platform.

According to Schmidt, pine trees in the forest are scheduled to be cut down in 2025, as per the harvesting schedule.

The area that we're talking about is the area that is at the corner of Orpen Road and Dennedal West Avenue.

Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes

The area is used for recreational activities including walking, hiking, dog-walking, mountain biking, trail running, horse riding, mountain climbing.

Schmidt says SANParks has been silent on how the urban national park will continue to meet community needs.

We need to get to the table and engage in a consultation process around what happens to the area.

Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes

SANParks' position is that, despite the Tokai Cecilia Management Framework which provides for shaded recreation, they want all the trees gone and they want to observe their biodiversity mandates.

Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes

They [SANParks] want to give the whole area over to the Fynbos conservation site.

Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes

As reported by IOL, Parkscapes won a previous court battle in 2018 in which SANParks was blocked from felling pine trees in part of the Tokai plantation without public consultation.

CapeTalk's attempts to reach SANParks for comment have been unsuccessful so far.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


2 December 2019 4:43 PM
by
Tags:
SANParks
Tokai Forest
Parkscapes
Nicky Schmidt
pine trees
shaded recreation

More from Local

191120-makhanda-water-tankejpg

Watchdogs needed to keep govt's water master plan on track, says scientist

2 December 2019 5:39 PM

Environmental scientist Dr Kevin Winter says independent regulators must hold the government to task on its master plan timeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capetalk-classicspng

Listen to CapeTalk? Take this survey and you could win a R2,5k Takealot voucher

2 December 2019 5:11 PM

You could stand a chance to win a Takealot voucher worth R2,500 if you complete this survey. We value your feedback!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

c405cf2b-ba32-41f3-bed4-d73ac694fa76.jpg

8 ways to mitigate against a stone-throwing attack on your car

2 December 2019 2:43 PM

What can motorists do to protect themselves from potential stone-throwing attacks? The Automobile Association offers some advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Criminologist latex gloves knife corpse crime scene police 123rfpolitics 123rf

Police to probe violent killing on Eastern Cape farm

2 December 2019 1:44 PM

Videos of the gruesome incident have been circulating on social media, showing a farm owner beating a traditional healer to death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191021 Bishops Diocesan College

Probe finds former teacher at Bishops guilty of sexual misconduct

2 December 2019 1:18 PM

EWN reporter Kevin Brandt says here Fiona Viotti's lawyer says no solid grounds for criminal charges to be laid against her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aubrey Manaka

Precious Ramabulana's alleged killer remains locked up after ditching bail

2 December 2019 12:49 PM

Suspected rapist and killer Aubrey Manaka did not apply for bail and will remain behind bars until the next court date in January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190105boat-nsrijpg

Man dies diving for crayfish at Betty's Bay

2 December 2019 12:02 PM

The National Sea Rescue Institute recovered the body of a free diver who went missing at Betty's Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cuffsjpg

Terrorist 'Crusaders' movement planned to 'create havoc' across SA - Hawks

2 December 2019 11:33 AM

Four members of the National Christian Resistance Movement, or the Crusaders, are appearing in court over an alleged terror plot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logo-cropjpg

Eskom explains reason behind 'abnormally high bills' for Blouberg residents

2 December 2019 10:45 AM

Many households in the West Coast area complained about their electricity bills after a long period of estimated meter readings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191021-medupi-edjpg

Eskom: Unplanned breakdowns could lead to 'short notice' load shedding on Sunday

1 December 2019 12:37 PM

Eskom says it's closely monitoring the system, which 'remains constrained and vulnerable'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Govt departments must explain state of shelters for women

2 December 2019 8:39 PM

Mbalula: Govt will share decision on e-tolls before Christmas

2 December 2019 8:16 PM

Outa welcomes court ruling rejecting Myeni’s applications

2 December 2019 8:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA