Listen to CapeTalk? Take this survey and you could win a R2,5k Takealot voucher

If you're a CapeTalk listener, we want to find out what you think about our weekend music line-up.

Complete this survey (it shouldn't take more than 10 minutes) and you could stand a chance to win a Takealot voucher valued at R2,500.

Click here to complete the survey.

Once you've submitted your details, you'll be automatically be entered into a lucky draw.

The survey will close on the 10th December 2019 and the lucky draw will take place on the 13th December 2019.

Ts and Cs apply.