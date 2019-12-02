Watchdogs needed to keep govt's water master plan on track, says scientist

Environmental scientist Dr Kevin Winter says independent parties are needed to track the government's progress on implementing the national water and sanitation master plan.

A new plan was revealed last week, spelling out government's short, medium and long-term strategy to improve South Africa's water security.

Dr Winter says independent regulators are needed to ensure that the plan remains on track.

I certainly would like independent regulators or watchdogs to try to hold the department and plenty of other players accountable. Dr Kevin Winter, Department of Environmental & Geographical Science at the UCT Future Water Institute

He has commended the government's water plan for the level of urgency and honesty it portrays.

It's an improvement on the national water strategy, which did not have time frames and actionable items. Dr Kevin Winter, Department of Environmental & Geographical Science at the UCT Future Water Institute

Winter says the master plan focuses on ways to improve water infrastructure, implement institutional reform and create an investment vehicle.

The plan, earmarked at R900 billion, also proposes that a national water resources and services authority is established.

