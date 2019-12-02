Final report on data prices might land Competition Commission in court - expert
An expert predicts that mobile operators will most likely take the Competition Commission to court over its final report on data prices in South Africa.
The commission has recommended that service providers reduce the price of data or face prosecution.
On Monday, the commission revealed the final report on its data service market inquiry.
I would expect, that unless there is some change, that this is going to court.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
Tech expert Duncan McLeod says the commission has gone much further than the industry expected with what he describes as radical interventions.
Among its list of recommendations, the commission proposes that mobile operators be forced to give South Africans a free allocation of daily data.
McLeod says some might argue that the commission has tabled a populist package of recommendations.
I think it's fair to describe the proposals as extremely radical.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
Whatever was discussed in the background at the Competition Commission has been toughened significantly.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
Listen to the analysis on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
