Final report on data prices might land Competition Commission in court - expert

Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium... 2 December 2019 6:34 PM
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world. 27 November 2019 6:04 PM
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters. 26 November 2019 3:47 PM
View all Sport
Probe finds former teacher at Bishops guilty of sexual misconduct EWN reporter Kevin Brandt says here Fiona Viotti's lawyer says no solid grounds for criminal charges to be laid against her. 2 December 2019 1:18 PM
Dudu Myeni loses her bid to have other directors declared delinquent EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi says Judge Ronel Tolmay believes Myeni had enough time to change her plea. 2 December 2019 12:48 PM
'It's such a genius move by government to save ArcelorMittal' Business Insider South Africa editor Helena Wasserman analyses the latest decision to try and stave off job losses in Saldanha. 2 December 2019 10:43 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Watchdogs needed to keep govt's water master plan on track, says scientist Environmental scientist Dr Kevin Winter says independent regulators must hold the government to task on its master plan timeline. 2 December 2019 5:39 PM
Listen to CapeTalk? Take this survey and you could win a R2,5k Takealot voucher You could stand a chance to win a Takealot voucher worth R2,500 if you complete this survey. We value your feedback! 2 December 2019 5:11 PM
Local group wants answers from SANParks over treeless future of Tokai plantation A community activist says SANParks hasn't been transparent about how it will maintain shaded recreational areas when trees are cut... 2 December 2019 4:43 PM
View all Local
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir, Sho Madjozi to perform at festive lights switch-on festival Alderman JP Smith elaborates on the line-up, security and road closures for Sunday's event. The free concert kicks off at 4pm. 1 December 2019 10:58 AM
She's back! 'Aunty Merle - It's a Girl!' opens at Baxter Theatre Theatre critic Marina Griebenow says audiences should expect a few surprises from Marc Lottering's beloved character. 30 November 2019 2:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Final report on data prices might land Competition Commission in court - expert Will mobile operators take court action against the Competition Commission over radical data interventions? This expert thinks so. 2 December 2019 6:07 PM
PwC report finds accounting irregularities at Tongaat Hulett The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield chats to Opportune Investments fund manager Chris Logan. 2 December 2019 12:36 PM
Difficult to tell how big problem is 'until Tongaat Hulett releases results' Gary McNamara of Sanlam Private Wealth also comments on Coronation and Telkom's bid for Cell C . 2 December 2019 12:14 PM
View all Business
Final report on data prices might land Competition Commission in court - expert

2 December 2019 6:07 PM
by
Tags:
Data
Duncan McLeod
data prices
Competition Commission's Market Inquiry
Will mobile operators take court action against the Competition Commission over radical data interventions? This expert thinks so.

An expert predicts that mobile operators will most likely take the Competition Commission to court over its final report on data prices in South Africa.

The commission has recommended that service providers reduce the price of data or face prosecution.

On Monday, the commission revealed the final report on its data service market inquiry.

I would expect, that unless there is some change, that this is going to court.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Tech expert Duncan McLeod says the commission has gone much further than the industry expected with what he describes as radical interventions.

Among its list of recommendations, the commission proposes that mobile operators be forced to give South Africans a free allocation of daily data.

McLeod says some might argue that the commission has tabled a populist package of recommendations.

I think it's fair to describe the proposals as extremely radical.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Whatever was discussed in the background at the Competition Commission has been toughened significantly.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Listen to the analysis on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
