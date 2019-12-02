Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has admitted to revoking the media accreditation of several journalists who have been critical of the dire state of cricket in the country.
Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp discovered that his accreditation was pulled when he arrived at Newlands Stadium to cover the covering Mzansi Super League match on Sunday.
Manthorp is one of five journalists whose accreditation was revoked by the CSA in a move that has been condemned by various interest groups.
Tears and anger from people I’ve known for 25 years when they told me accred and access denied to Newlands today. I bought a ticket, we hugged, and I commentated. @OfficialCSA have no idea of the damage they are causing. Please come to #MSL games, people. Please.— Neil Manthorp (@NeilManthorp) December 1, 2019
Five journalists had their accreditation revoked, I didn't know anything about it until I arrived at Newlands yesterday to commentate.Neil Manthorp, Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
I was told by the gateman that my accreditation had been revoked.Neil Manthorp, Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
I needed to get in. I bought a ticket in the end.Neil Manthorp, Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
My actual accreditation was confiscated.Neil Manthorp, Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
CapeTalk was scheduled to speak with cricket writer Stuart Hess who also had his accreditation revoked.
Meanwhile, the CSA had the following to say on Twitter this morning:
We take the opportunity to unreservedly express our intention to fully address the current situation in the media. To this end, we commit to meet with the editors of the respective newspapers to address the current impasse.— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 2, 2019
As the custodians of cricket in SA, we are grateful for the unwavering support of our many stakeholders, and in particular the partners and sponsors and their clientele, who collectively sustain this great sport.— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 2, 2019
Listen to the conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
