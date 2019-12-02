Streaming issues? Report here
Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA

2 December 2019 6:34 PM
by
Tags:
CSA
Cricket
Cricket SA
Mzansi Super League
Neil Manthorp
accreditation
Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has admitted to revoking the media accreditation of several journalists who have been critical of the dire state of cricket in the country.

Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp discovered that his accreditation was pulled when he arrived at Newlands Stadium to cover the covering Mzansi Super League match on Sunday.

Manthorp is one of five journalists whose accreditation was revoked by the CSA in a move that has been condemned by various interest groups.

Five journalists had their accreditation revoked, I didn't know anything about it until I arrived at Newlands yesterday to commentate.

Neil Manthorp, Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media

I was told by the gateman that my accreditation had been revoked.

Neil Manthorp, Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media

I needed to get in. I bought a ticket in the end.

Neil Manthorp, Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media

My actual accreditation was confiscated.

Neil Manthorp, Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media

CapeTalk was scheduled to speak with cricket writer Stuart Hess who also had his accreditation revoked.

Meanwhile, the CSA had the following to say on Twitter this morning:

Listen to the conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


