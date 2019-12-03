Early warning system should be in place for poor performing municipalities - DA
Eskom states that it reached a payment agreement with three Free State municipalities on Friday. Power to the Municipalities including Bloemfontein was scheduled to be cut off today due to non-payment.
Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament and Deputy Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance Cilliers Brink talks to Lester Kiewit, standing in for Refilwe Moloto, about the situation.
The relationship between Eskom and municipalities is that of supply and distributer...In June this year municipalities owed Eskom R21 billion - 35% up from March 2018.Cilliers Brink, DA MP and Deputy Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance
He says it is therefore in the country's interests that Eskom takes tough action against municipalities who do not pay.
The DA believes the Minister of Cooperative Governance has a role to intervene in misgoverned municipalities where the affairs can be arranged to meet obligations.
What is needed is for all spheres of government to take decisive action, but in many areas governance is very poor.Cilliers Brink, DA MP and Deputy Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance
He says government should identify these municipalities in a good time.
There is the material and resources for an early warning system.Cilliers Brink, DA MP and Deputy Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance
The Department of Cooperative Governance declined an interview.
Listen to the interview below:
