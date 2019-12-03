Muizenberg beach safety - 'Community policing is the only way forward'
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed and killed near Clifton Beach on Saturday night - two months after the same happened to an 18-year-old UCT student. Officials and politicians have had lots to say in the interim.
But elsewhere in Cape Town, the issue has been addressed.
Wayne Turner, head of communications at Muizenberg Community Policing Forum, chats to Lester Kiewit, standing in for Refilwe Moloto, about steps taken in the area to turn around its reputation as a crime hotspot.
RELATED: Muizenberg boardwalk is secure, we're taking back our area, says safety boss
Turner says the community has helped turn around the situation and there have been very few incidents of late with many engagements between residents and law enforcement.
We now have colonels from the police station walking beat on areas that were problem areas.Wayne Turner, Head of communications - Muizenberg Community Policing Forum
There has been a lot of collaboration...it is a community pushing back, and community policing is the only way forward.Wayne Turner, Head of communications - Muizenberg Community Policing Forum
Turner outlines the plans for the upcoming festive summer season which involves yellow-jacketed volunteers from Muizenberg and adjacent communites.
They also have key law enforcement confiscating alcohol form key areas.
We have one of the top police stations and they work overtime without getting paid.Wayne Turner, Head of communications - Muizenberg Community Policing Forum
Listen to the interview below:
