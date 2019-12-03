'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf'
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has admitted to revoking the media accreditation of several journalists who have criticised the state of cricket in South Africa.
Cricket SA's desperation to appoint Graeme Smith is reported to have taken another turn on Monday when he took to social media to clarify that he has not joined CSA, despite reports that he had done so.
How much has this seeming chaos in Cricket SA affected the Proteas?
Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice chats to Lester Kiewit about the situation.
The opposition to what is going on, and the anger and the disappointment, and the horror really, is coming from within, and I think that's an important point.Telford Vice, Correspondent - Cricbuzz South Africa
The administrators won’t get that message. They are tone-deaf. I wouldn’t want to see a boycott. We need to focus on what is wrong – the administrators. The game continues despite their worst mistakes.Telford Vice, Correspondent - Cricbuzz South Africa
Listen to the interview below:
