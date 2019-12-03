Streaming issues? Report here
'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf'

3 December 2019 9:10 AM
by
Tags:
Cricket
CricketSA
Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has admitted to revoking the media accreditation of several journalists who have criticised the state of cricket in South Africa.

Cricket SA's desperation to appoint Graeme Smith is reported to have taken another turn on Monday when he took to social media to clarify that he has not joined CSA, despite reports that he had done so.

How much has this seeming chaos in Cricket SA affected the Proteas?

Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice chats to Lester Kiewit about the situation.

The opposition to what is going on, and the anger and the disappointment, and the horror really, is coming from within, and I think that's an important point.

Telford Vice, Correspondent - Cricbuzz South Africa

The administrators won’t get that message. They are tone-deaf. I wouldn’t want to see a boycott. We need to focus on what is wrong – the administrators. The game continues despite their worst mistakes.

Telford Vice, Correspondent - Cricbuzz South Africa

Listen to the interview below:


140227Newlands.jpg

Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA

2 December 2019 6:34 PM

Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium.

fives-futbol-court-website-imagepng

Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend

27 November 2019 6:04 PM

The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world.

marius-sevensjpg

Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent

26 November 2019 3:47 PM

Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters.

eddie-jonesjpg

England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success

22 November 2019 6:05 PM

International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories.

190420two-oceansgif

Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity'

19 November 2019 4:01 PM

Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike.

Rugby ball.jpg

Doping in schools rugby doesn't seem to be declining, says institute

18 November 2019 5:25 PM

The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport says there's a high tolerance for steroid use at schools among coaches, teachers and parents.

190805-bafana-edjpg

'It's now Bafana's turn to continue SA's winning spirit at Afcon qualifier'

17 November 2019 9:24 AM

Mzansi is a winning nation. The Boks proved that at the Rugby World Cup. It's now Bafana Bafana's turn at Afcon, says sports guru.

reyaan-traut-with-refilwe-moloto-copyjpg

SA para-cyclist takes to international stage, says journey has been 'unreal'

15 November 2019 10:01 AM

Following a motorbike accident, Reyaan Traut rides with a prosthetic arm that hooks into a bracket attached to the bicycle.

eiw2-y7xkae8wpdjpg

England legend Jeremy Guscott blasted for calls to change rugby substitution law

12 November 2019 6:03 PM

Stormers coach John Dobson has slammed Jeremy Guscott's proposal as a preposterous idea which could never work for the sport.

khara-doyle-sup-facebookjpg

Hout Bay SUP surf star Khara Doyle to represent SA at world champs

12 November 2019 2:55 PM

Khara Doyle is among the top females in the sport and will be representing South Africa at the SUP world championships this month.

