Oops! 'Record-breaking' temperature in Vioolsdrif was wrong - SA Weather Service
It turns out that the village of Vioolsdrif in the Northern Cape did not experience the highest ever temperature recorded in South African history.
The SA Weather Service has confirmed that last week's temperature of 54ºC recorded for Vioolsdrif in was, in fact, inaccurate.
The Northern Cape village made headlines over the weekend after claims that it had endured the hottest day ever recorded in Mzansi.
RELATED: SA Weather Services must confirm Vioolsdrif 54°C temp, says climate scientist
But according to the SA Weather Service, a faulty temperature sensor led to an invalid reading.
No, it's not accurate.Lucky Dlamini, Research Scientist - South African Weather Service
A full investigation was conducted and we realised that the temperature sensor was faulty.Lucky Dlamini, Research Scientist - South African Weather Service
We use our automatic weather stations to increase the accuracy and reliability of of surface observations.Lucky Dlamini, Research Scientist - South African Weather Service
The data comes directly from the instrumentations and is not yet quality controlled.Lucky Dlamini, Research Scientist - South African Weather Service
The SA Weather Service released a statement on Monday evening.
📄 MEDIA RELEASE - Vioolsdrift temperature on 28 November 2019 pic.twitter.com/qu3FfVwUvk— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 2, 2019
Meanwhile, UCT climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston says the SA Weather Service needs to be more transparent about its invalid readings and how frequently they occur.
All we are asking is some communication from the SA Weather Service.Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
