Not a single WC municipality among Eskom defaulters, says official

All 30 municipalities in the Western Cape are on track with their payments to Eskom, according to the spokesperson for MEC of Local Government and Environmental Affairs, Anton Bredell.

Bredell's spokesperson James Brent-Styan says none of the Cape's municipalities is in arrears with Eskom.

He explains that it's only the Kannaland municipality along the Garden Route that has had to implement a payment arrangement with the power utility.

Because Kannaland municipality has adhered to its payment agreement to pay off outstanding debt to Eskom, Brent-Styan says it is not considered to be a defaulter.

The five biggest municipal defaulters owe Eskom a total of R7.5 billion and municipal debt across other provinces has only grown over the years.

RELATED: Early warning system should be in place for poor performing municipalities - DA

Brent-Styan, who is also the author of the book Blackout: The Eskom Crisis, says mismanagement is the root of the problem.

While the situation is pretty dire around the country, it's not the case in the Western Cape. James Brent-Styan, author and Spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell

I stand to be corrected, but I think 10 years ago municipalities owed Eskom R5 billion and that number now is about R25 billion. It's getting exponentially worse, but the opposite is true un the Western Cape. James Brent-Styan, author and Spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell

There's not a threat of the power being cut at Western Cape municipalities, as you see in other provinces. James Brent-Styan, author and Spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: