Not a single WC municipality among Eskom defaulters, says official
All 30 municipalities in the Western Cape are on track with their payments to Eskom, according to the spokesperson for MEC of Local Government and Environmental Affairs, Anton Bredell.
Bredell's spokesperson James Brent-Styan says none of the Cape's municipalities is in arrears with Eskom.
He explains that it's only the Kannaland municipality along the Garden Route that has had to implement a payment arrangement with the power utility.
Because Kannaland municipality has adhered to its payment agreement to pay off outstanding debt to Eskom, Brent-Styan says it is not considered to be a defaulter.
The five biggest municipal defaulters owe Eskom a total of R7.5 billion and municipal debt across other provinces has only grown over the years.
RELATED: Early warning system should be in place for poor performing municipalities - DA
Brent-Styan, who is also the author of the book Blackout: The Eskom Crisis, says mismanagement is the root of the problem.
While the situation is pretty dire around the country, it's not the case in the Western Cape.James Brent-Styan, author and Spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell
I stand to be corrected, but I think 10 years ago municipalities owed Eskom R5 billion and that number now is about R25 billion. It's getting exponentially worse, but the opposite is true un the Western Cape.James Brent-Styan, author and Spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell
There's not a threat of the power being cut at Western Cape municipalities, as you see in other provinces.James Brent-Styan, author and Spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Zondo gives Zuma deadline to oppose Redi Tlhabi's cross-examination bid
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says former president Jacob Zuma must submit his comments on the application by 9 December.Read More
Oops! 'Record-breaking' temperature in Vioolsdrif was wrong - SA Weather Service
The SA Weather Service confirms that Friday's temperature was not the hottest day ever recorded in SA, as was initially reported.Read More
Muizenberg beach safety - 'Community policing is the only way forward'
Muizenberg Community Policing Forum's Wayne Turner says the engagement between residents and law enforcement is key.Read More
Curtailed Cape fishing season may cause divers to take risks
SA Underwater Fishing Federation president Derek Dunning says a free diver died catching crayfish in Betty's Bay on Sunday.Read More
Watchdogs needed to keep govt's water master plan on track, says scientist
Environmental scientist Dr Kevin Winter says independent regulators must hold the government to task on its master plan timeline.Read More
Listen to CapeTalk? Take this survey and you could win a R2,5k Takealot voucher
You could stand a chance to win a Takealot voucher worth R2,500 if you complete this survey. We value your feedback!Read More
Local group wants answers from SANParks over treeless future of Tokai plantation
A community activist says SANParks hasn't been transparent about how it will maintain shaded recreational areas when trees are cut.Read More
8 ways to mitigate against a stone-throwing attack on your car
What can motorists do to protect themselves from potential stone-throwing attacks? The Automobile Association offers some advice.Read More
Police to probe violent killing on Eastern Cape farm
Videos of the gruesome incident have been circulating on social media, showing a farm owner beating a traditional healer to death.Read More
Probe finds former teacher at Bishops guilty of sexual misconduct
EWN reporter Kevin Brandt says here Fiona Viotti's lawyer says no solid grounds for criminal charges to be laid against her.Read More