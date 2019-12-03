Zondo gives Zuma deadline to oppose Redi Tlhabi's cross-examination bid

President Jacob Zuma has until next Monday to file written submissions opposing the application by veteran journalist Redi Tlhabi to cross-examine him.

Tlhabi submitted her application to the state capture commission of inquiry earlier this year after Zuma accused her of being part of a group who conspired to assassinate his character.

She said she had received death threats following former president Jacob Zuma's testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry in July.

Tlhabi, a former broadcaster at Primedia, wrote a book about the life of Zuma’s rape accuser Fezekile Kuzwayo in 2017.

If Tlhabi's application is granted, she will be allowed to cross-examine the former president, call witnesses and present her own evidence, reports EWN's Barry Bateman.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says Zuma must submit his comments on the application by Monday 9 December.

If the former president does not make the submission by the deadline, Zondo will continue to consider the application. Barry Bateman, EWN reporter

The inclination does appear that he [Zondo] will grant Tlhabi this. Barry Bateman, EWN reporter

Meanwhile, Zondo has granted Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe leave to grill former Bosasa execs.

