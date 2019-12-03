Bosasa under the hammer on Wednesday, but Watson's nephew insists it's illegal

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:25
Killed execution-style
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Associate at UCT's Centre of Criminology
Today at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday: Facial recognition and eye trackers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Stathis Kefallonitis - Co-Founder & President at Branding.aero & Nóesis labs
Today at 07:07
SA Economy Contracts-3rd Q GDP
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Duma Gqubule
Today at 07:22
I Feel Strongly About This-Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel-Gender Based Violence(Draft Title)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bhekisisa Mncube - journalist, author and essayist. His books include the memoir, The Love Diary of a Zulu Boy
Leroy Lesego Tau - philanthropist, relationship expert, social activist, speaker and author of the best seller “Confess
Today at 08:21
Wednesday Panel-Gender Based Violence(Draft Title)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 10:08
Shark-resistant wetsuits soon to be a reality?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Charlie Huveneers - Associate professor at Flinders University, and with the Southern Shark Ecology Group,
Today at 10:33
Big wave surfer helps underprivileged how to swim, surf
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Frank Solomon
Today at 10:45
The world of advertising and creativity with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:05
Digicape to run coding courses for kids this December holiday
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Goldberg - Director Of Education at Digicape
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf' Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa. 3 December 2019 9:10 AM
Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium... 2 December 2019 6:34 PM
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world. 27 November 2019 6:04 PM
View all Sport
Bosasa under the hammer on Wednesday, but Watson's nephew insists it's illegal Auctioneer Clive Lazarus and Gavin Watson's nephew Jarred discuss African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, going under auction. 3 December 2019 1:36 PM
StatsSA breaks down why SA economy has shrunk by 0,6% in 3rd quarter DDG for Economics Statistics at Stats SA, Joe De Beer says trade and government made the only positive contributions. 3 December 2019 12:48 PM
SA data prices 'are excessive, the returns are above normal' The Competition Commission's Tembinkosi Bonakele explains the findings calling for cellular companies to lower prices. 3 December 2019 8:56 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Former Media24 exec Willem Breytenbach arrested for sexual assault Police tracked down media exec Willem Breytenbach who had been holed up in Reebok, near Mossel Bay since the allegations emerged. 3 December 2019 5:06 PM
Zondo gives Zuma deadline to oppose Redi Tlhabi's cross-examination bid Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says former president Jacob Zuma must submit his comments on the application by 9 December. 3 December 2019 1:00 PM
Not a single WC municipality among Eskom defaulters, says official None of the Western Cape's municipalities is in arrears with Eskom, according to the spokesperson from MEC Anton Bredell. 3 December 2019 11:29 AM
View all Local
A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works. 3 December 2019 2:11 PM
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir, Sho Madjozi to perform at festive lights switch-on festival Alderman JP Smith elaborates on the line-up, security and road closures for Sunday's event. The free concert kicks off at 4pm. 1 December 2019 10:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works. 3 December 2019 2:11 PM
Bosasa under the hammer on Wednesday, but Watson's nephew insists it's illegal Auctioneer Clive Lazarus and Gavin Watson's nephew Jarred discuss African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, going under auction. 3 December 2019 1:36 PM
StatsSA breaks down why SA economy has shrunk by 0,6% in 3rd quarter DDG for Economics Statistics at Stats SA, Joe De Beer says trade and government made the only positive contributions. 3 December 2019 12:48 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Business

Bosasa under the hammer on Wednesday, but Watson's nephew insists it's illegal

3 December 2019 1:36 PM
by
Tags:
Auction
Bosasa
Gavin Watson
Bosasa Liquidation
Auctioneer Clive Lazarus and Gavin Watson's nephew Jarred discuss African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, going under auction.

African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, going under auction. This includes motor vehicles, property and more.

Director and Lead Auctioneer at Park Village Auction & Property Sales, Clive Lazarus tells Clement Manyathela that the auction is definitely going ahead.

There have been two days of viewing.

The auction takes place over three days and kicks off on Wednesday at 11 am.

We are starting with approximately 160 motor vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Clive Lazarus, Director and Lead Auctioneer - Park Village Auction & Property Sales

This will be followed by the sale of furniture.

On Thursday the Bosasa headquarters and Lindela Repatriation Centre, and the premises on which the copper plant is situated and the copper plant itself will all be sold, he adds.

On Friday the security equipment will go under the hammer.

Approximately 400 people have walked through the premises over the two days of viewing.

Clive Lazarus, Director and Lead Auctioneer - Park Village Auction & Property Sales

Registration for the auction can be done online at Park Village Auction.

Gavin Watson's nephew Jared speaks to Manyathela.

If the auction goes ahead it will be an illegal auction.

Jared Watson, Nephew of Gavin Watson

He says the provisional liquidators, Cloete Murray and Ralph Lutchman, don't have the authority to sell any assets in the business without the authorisation of the holding company, African Global Holdings.

Manyathela countered saying that the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein found in favour of keeping the company in liquidation. The court also argued that the closing of Bosasa's bank accounts had been a sign that it was commercially insolvent.

It's a misunderstanding of the Companies Act of 1973 which actually governs how liquidations happen.

Jared Watson, Nephew of Gavin Watson

The provisional liquidators have no right to sell assets, he reiterates.

They have a fundamental misunderstanding of the act which rules their profession.

Jared Watson, Nephew of Gavin Watson

Anything that happens tomorrow will have no legal standing. My concern is for anyone who attempts to purchase anything tomorrow.

Jared Watson, Nephew of Gavin Watson

Watson says when a 'sale' happens, within 24 hours the purchaser will have to pay the money into the auction bank account and will then take some time to get their money back.

Clive Lazarus insists the auction is legal.

Take a listen:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


3 December 2019 1:36 PM
by
Tags:
Auction
Bosasa
Gavin Watson
Bosasa Liquidation

More from Politics

Gold mining underground tunnel mines 123rfbusiness 123rfpolitics 123rf

StatsSA breaks down why SA economy has shrunk by 0,6% in 3rd quarter

3 December 2019 12:48 PM

DDG for Economics Statistics at Stats SA, Joe De Beer says trade and government made the only positive contributions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

data-electronics-exchangejpg

SA data prices 'are excessive, the returns are above normal'

3 December 2019 8:56 AM

The Competition Commission's Tembinkosi Bonakele explains the findings calling for cellular companies to lower prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soweto township Johannesburg view 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Early warning system should be in place for poor performing municipalities - DA

3 December 2019 8:03 AM

DA MP and Deputy Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance Cilliers Brink discusses municipalities owing Eskom R21 billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

crayfish-kreef-lobsterjpg

Curtailed Cape fishing season may cause divers to take risks

3 December 2019 7:21 AM

SA Underwater Fishing Federation president Derek Dunning says a free diver died catching crayfish in Betty's Bay on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191021 Bishops Diocesan College

Probe finds former teacher at Bishops guilty of sexual misconduct

2 December 2019 1:18 PM

EWN reporter Kevin Brandt says here Fiona Viotti's lawyer says no solid grounds for criminal charges to be laid against her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ncebayethu Buthelezi

Dudu Myeni loses her bid to have other directors declared delinquent

2 December 2019 12:48 PM

EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi says Judge Ronel Tolmay believes Myeni had enough time to change her plea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steel tubes manufacturing 123rfbusiness 123rf

'It's such a genius move by government to save ArcelorMittal'

2 December 2019 10:43 AM

Business Insider South Africa editor Helena Wasserman analyses the latest decision to try and stave off job losses in Saldanha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refilwe Moloto 2019 B&W

Can SAA get bank loan when it refuses to hand over financials, asks Refilwe?

2 December 2019 9:17 AM

Refilwe Moloto reflects on issues she feels quite strongly about and on Monday it is the beleaguered national airline SAA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Terrorist attacks ion South Africa 123rfpolitics 123rf

Terror expert says Christian terror suspect a lone individual seeking attention

2 December 2019 7:43 AM

Jasmine Opperman, Director at the Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium, analyses the recent arrest of Harry Knoesen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hate-speech-posterjpg

'SCA hate speech ruling does not exonerate Jon Qwelane from wrongdoing'

1 December 2019 9:47 AM

SAHRC chair Prof. Bongani Majola responds after court rules definition of hate speech must include causing harm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

whatsapp

A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp

3 December 2019 2:11 PM

Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gold mining underground tunnel mines 123rfbusiness 123rfpolitics 123rf

StatsSA breaks down why SA economy has shrunk by 0,6% in 3rd quarter

3 December 2019 12:48 PM

DDG for Economics Statistics at Stats SA, Joe De Beer says trade and government made the only positive contributions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

phakamile-hlubi-majolajpg

SAA knew it was broke before employees went on strike, says Numsa

3 December 2019 12:34 PM

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola is adamant that SAA's financial situation was dire prior to the strike over salaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vodacom.jpg

Commission has downplayed role of spectrum in reducing data prices - Vodacom

3 December 2019 10:10 AM

Data giant Vodacom claims that delayed spectrum allocation has impacted the rate at which data prices have fallen in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

data-electronics-exchangejpg

SA data prices 'are excessive, the returns are above normal'

3 December 2019 8:56 AM

The Competition Commission's Tembinkosi Bonakele explains the findings calling for cellular companies to lower prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young girl teenager using cell phone #123rfparenting #123rflifestyle #123rf

Final report on data prices might land Competition Commission in court - expert

2 December 2019 6:07 PM

Will mobile operators take court action against the Competition Commission over radical data interventions? This expert thinks so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sugar-bowl_spoon.jpg

PwC report finds accounting irregularities at Tongaat Hulett

2 December 2019 12:36 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield chats to Opportune Investments fund manager Chris Logan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sugar-cane-tongaatjpg

Difficult to tell how big problem is 'until Tongaat Hulett releases results'

2 December 2019 12:14 PM

Gary McNamara of Sanlam Private Wealth also comments on Coronation and Telkom's bid for Cell C .

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday shoppers shopping consumerism 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

FNB processes almost 3,000 transaction per second on 2019 Black Friday

2 December 2019 11:16 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield chats to CEO Jacques Celliers on the impact the day had on South African bankers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steel tubes manufacturing 123rfbusiness 123rf

'It's such a genius move by government to save ArcelorMittal'

2 December 2019 10:43 AM

Business Insider South Africa editor Helena Wasserman analyses the latest decision to try and stave off job losses in Saldanha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Joburg Dev Agency rejects Labour Dept’s report into Grayston Bridge collapse

3 December 2019 7:53 PM

SA’s Taste Holdings loses second CEO this year as focus shifts to luxury

3 December 2019 7:41 PM

Water Minister Sisulu's plans for some of SA's severe drought areas

3 December 2019 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA