A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp
A new service called ChatBack allows South African car owners to renew their car licence on WhatsApp in a few simple steps.
ChatBack is fin-tech platform created to remove the "schlep" from payments and other services, says CEO Johan Kotzé.
ChatBack will also add many more services that can conveniently be used via WhatsApp.Johan Kotzé, CEO of ChatBack
Everyone uses WhatsApp. If you can have single destination overtime where you can take care of services conveniently, we believe that's the future.Johan Kotzé, CEO of ChatBack
Vehicle owners can save ample time, ditching long queues with the new function.
How does it work?
You can either scan the QR code on the website, SMS the word “renew” to 44155 or add ChatBack to your contacts and WhatsApp them on 066-202-6685 to sign up and get started.
Thereafter, ChatBack says users will be prompted to follow the steps below:
Step 1: Submit your vehicle registration number
Step 2: Get a quote and make payment via PayFast
Step 3: Specify your delivery address and attach a copy or photo of your ID document and proof of residence
Step 4: Check the status of your licence renewal by sending "status" to the ChatBack WhatsApp number
Kotzé says the application can be done in two minutes and the new licence disk is delivered within five days.
Here's a demonstration of how the function works in the YouTube video below:
Visit the ChatBack website to learn more.
Listen to the full conversation on Today with Kieno Kammies:
