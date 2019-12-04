Homeless man reunited with his stolen dog Amy after 'miraculous' journey

A homeless man in Cape Town has been reunited with his beloved dog Amy after she was stolen from him during the night.

Emrahaan, who lives on a sidewalk outside the Milnerton McDonald’s along Koeberg Road, has been caring for Amy since she was six weeks old.

In August last year, Amy was microchipped and vaccinated thanks to the generosity of donors at the Change for the Better Foundation.

Last week, she was stolen from Emrahaan who had been frantically searching for his precious companion.

He alerted volunteers at Change for the Better Foundation that she had gone missing, and 24 hours later Amy was found all the way in Grabouw.

Grabouw Animal Welfare Society discovered the dog and, after verifying her identity, brought her to the Change for the Better Foundation's offices in Kraaifontein.

The two animal groups reunited Emrahaan with Amy over the weekend.

Anneline van Wyk from the Change for the Better Foundation says the man was filled with so much gratitude when they brought Amy home.

Van Wyk hopes it's a beautiful lesson for pet owners to microchip their dogs and to change their perceptions about how homeless people care for their furry friends.

It's a truly miraculous story. Anneline van Wyk, Spokesperson - Change for the Better Foundation

Within a matter of 24 hours, Amy was found tied up to a pole in a township in the Grabouw area. Anneline van Wyk, Spokesperson - Change for the Better Foundation

She was taken to the local vet. She was microchipped. Grabouw Animal Welfare Society contacted us and came all the wat to Kraaifontein so that we could have Amy and Imran reunited. Anneline van Wyk, Spokesperson - Change for the Better Foundation

Listen to the beautiful story on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:

Image: Grabouw Animal Welfare Society on Facebook