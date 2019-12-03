Matthew Mole says new album tells the story of 'overcoming'
Musician Matthew Mole says his latest album, titled Ghost, focuses on the journey of overcoming fear.
It's Mole's third album and the indie artist says most of it was recorded in the UK, with various producers and studios.
He says the songwriting and sound on this album have evolved from his previous two offerings.
It's not a concept album but there is a theme of fear that I talk about in the album.Matthew Mole, musician
It's been an amazing this to put together... I'm most proud of this album compared to anything [else] I've done.Matthew Mole, musician
Here's a look at his upcoming gigs this summer and where you can catch him:
#GHOSTSummerHolidays kicks off this weekend. I can’t tell you how excited I am to be in all of these beautiful places singing a bunch of new songs about trying not to be scared 💜👻— matthew mole (@MatthewJMole) November 27, 2019
Tickets: https://t.co/pzDZRp3Bnm pic.twitter.com/kFGvl3wsTd
Listen to him chat with Pippa Hudson On The Yellow Couch:
More from Entertainment
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening"
Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man.Read More
Didintle Khunou ready to deliver 'fresh take' on Rocky Horror Show's Janet
The award-winning actress talks about the new production of the iconic musical and her love for theatre.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir, Sho Madjozi to perform at festive lights switch-on festival
Alderman JP Smith elaborates on the line-up, security and road closures for Sunday's event. The free concert kicks off at 4pm.Read More
She's back! 'Aunty Merle - It's a Girl!' opens at Baxter Theatre
Theatre critic Marina Griebenow says audiences should expect a few surprises from Marc Lottering's beloved character.Read More
Sindiwe Magona tells Thembi Mtshali-Jones' remarkable life story in new book
Theatre Road: My Story is an inspiring account of Thembi Mtshali-Jones' life as told by her dear friend and writer Sindiwe Magona.Read More
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father
Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger.Read More
Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mokoena about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
SA rocker Francois van Coke to relive his musical journey at one-night only show
Francois van Coke will perform at an intimate concert in Cape Town where he'll revisit his musical highlights and tell his story.Read More
Are men calling each other out? J'Something opens up about fatherhood
J'Something shares his hopes for his young son, and how raising him to have confidence will ultimately contribute to society.Read More
Zolani's solo show: 'It exposes experiences that will break your heart'
We all wanted a part of Zolani says theatre critic Marina Griebenow - perhaps thanks to her show we will see her as a real person.Read More