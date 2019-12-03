Matthew Mole says new album tells the story of 'overcoming'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:25
Killed execution-style
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Associate at UCT's Centre of Criminology
Today at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday: Facial recognition and eye trackers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Stathis Kefallonitis - Co-Founder & President at Branding.aero & Nóesis labs
Today at 07:07
SA Economy Contracts-3rd Q GDP
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Duma Gqubule
Today at 07:22
I Feel Strongly About This-Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel-Gender Based Violence(Draft Title)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bhekisisa Mncube - journalist, author and essayist. His books include the memoir, The Love Diary of a Zulu Boy
Leroy Lesego Tau - philanthropist, relationship expert, social activist, speaker and author of the best seller “Confess
Today at 08:21
Wednesday Panel-Gender Based Violence(Draft Title)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 10:08
Shark-resistant wetsuits soon to be a reality?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Charlie Huveneers - Associate professor at Flinders University, and with the Southern Shark Ecology Group,
Today at 10:33
Big wave surfer helps underprivileged how to swim, surf
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Frank Solomon
Today at 10:45
The world of advertising and creativity with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:05
Digicape to run coding courses for kids this December holiday
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Goldberg - Director Of Education at Digicape
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf' Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa. 3 December 2019 9:10 AM
Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium... 2 December 2019 6:34 PM
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world. 27 November 2019 6:04 PM
View all Sport
Bosasa under the hammer on Wednesday, but Watson's nephew insists it's illegal Auctioneer Clive Lazarus and Gavin Watson's nephew Jarred discuss African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, going under auction. 3 December 2019 1:36 PM
StatsSA breaks down why SA economy has shrunk by 0,6% in 3rd quarter DDG for Economics Statistics at Stats SA, Joe De Beer says trade and government made the only positive contributions. 3 December 2019 12:48 PM
SA data prices 'are excessive, the returns are above normal' The Competition Commission's Tembinkosi Bonakele explains the findings calling for cellular companies to lower prices. 3 December 2019 8:56 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Former Media24 exec Willem Breytenbach arrested for sexual assault Police tracked down media exec Willem Breytenbach who had been holed up in Reebok, near Mossel Bay since the allegations emerged. 3 December 2019 5:06 PM
Zondo gives Zuma deadline to oppose Redi Tlhabi's cross-examination bid Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says former president Jacob Zuma must submit his comments on the application by 9 December. 3 December 2019 1:00 PM
Not a single WC municipality among Eskom defaulters, says official None of the Western Cape's municipalities is in arrears with Eskom, according to the spokesperson from MEC Anton Bredell. 3 December 2019 11:29 AM
View all Local
A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works. 3 December 2019 2:11 PM
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir, Sho Madjozi to perform at festive lights switch-on festival Alderman JP Smith elaborates on the line-up, security and road closures for Sunday's event. The free concert kicks off at 4pm. 1 December 2019 10:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works. 3 December 2019 2:11 PM
Bosasa under the hammer on Wednesday, but Watson's nephew insists it's illegal Auctioneer Clive Lazarus and Gavin Watson's nephew Jarred discuss African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, going under auction. 3 December 2019 1:36 PM
StatsSA breaks down why SA economy has shrunk by 0,6% in 3rd quarter DDG for Economics Statistics at Stats SA, Joe De Beer says trade and government made the only positive contributions. 3 December 2019 12:48 PM
View all Business
Entertainment

Matthew Mole says new album tells the story of 'overcoming'

3 December 2019 3:52 PM
by
Tags:
Music
Matthew Mole
album
Ghost
'Ghost' is Matthew Mole's third album. He describes the narrative and sound behind his latest offering.

Musician Matthew Mole says his latest album, titled Ghost, focuses on the journey of overcoming fear.

It's Mole's third album and the indie artist says most of it was recorded in the UK, with various producers and studios.

He says the songwriting and sound on this album have evolved from his previous two offerings.

It's not a concept album but there is a theme of fear that I talk about in the album.

Matthew Mole, musician

It's been an amazing this to put together... I'm most proud of this album compared to anything [else] I've done.

Matthew Mole, musician

Here's a look at his upcoming gigs this summer and where you can catch him:

Listen to him chat with Pippa Hudson On The Yellow Couch:


