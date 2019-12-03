Matthew Mole says new album tells the story of 'overcoming'

Musician Matthew Mole says his latest album, titled Ghost, focuses on the journey of overcoming fear.

It's Mole's third album and the indie artist says most of it was recorded in the UK, with various producers and studios.

He says the songwriting and sound on this album have evolved from his previous two offerings.

It's not a concept album but there is a theme of fear that I talk about in the album. Matthew Mole, musician

It's been an amazing this to put together... I'm most proud of this album compared to anything [else] I've done. Matthew Mole, musician

Here's a look at his upcoming gigs this summer and where you can catch him:

#GHOSTSummerHolidays kicks off this weekend. I can’t tell you how excited I am to be in all of these beautiful places singing a bunch of new songs about trying not to be scared 💜👻



Listen to him chat with Pippa Hudson On The Yellow Couch: