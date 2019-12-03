Streaming issues? Report here
Former Media24 exec Willem Breytenbach arrested for sexual assault

3 December 2019 5:06 PM
by
Tags:
Mossel Bay
Media24
Reebok
news24
sexual assualt
sexual predator
Willem Breytenbach
My Only Story
Police tracked down media exec Willem Breytenbach who had been holed up in Reebok, near Mossel Bay since the allegations emerged.

Willem Breytenbach, a former executive at Media24, has been arrested after the media house uncovered sexual assault allegations levelled against him.

Last month, News24 ran a four-part podcast series, titled My Only Story, that exposed Breytenbach as an alleged sexual predator.

The publication collaborated with Deon Wigget, a Johannesburg-based advertising copywriter, who told of how Breytenbach sexually abused him.

RELATED: News24 exposes how former media exec Willem Breytenbach 'preyed on young boys'

Breytenbach had been in hiding since the allegations first emerged in early November.

He had been holed up at his mother's house in Reebok, near Mossel Bay in the Southern Cape, reports News24 journalist Riaan Grobler.

The former teacher-turned-journalist was taken into police custody on Tuesday after police tracked him down at his psychologist's practice close to Mossel Bay.

Grobler, who was there to witness the arrest, says Breytenbach is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court before the end of the week.

Aside from Wigget, three other men have opened cases against Breytenbach with the police.

He will, according to my information, be transported to Cape Town where he will be held at the central police station until his appearance at court.

Riaan Grobler, Senior journalist - News24

He was arrested based on one charge but we do know that three more men have laid charges against him. The charges might be added later as the investigation continues.

Riaan Grobler, Senior journalist - News24

A total of 26 men have so far come forward to News24 or Wigget, alleging that Breytenbach had sexually assaulted and/or groomed them.

It's alleged that he preyed on young boys when he was a teacher at three schools, including the prestigious Grey College in Bloemfontein, and when he worked on a school newspaper project while employed by Media24.

Click here to listen to the podcast series.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


