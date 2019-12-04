Cape Town lawyer murders 'stall processes, instill fear and act as a warning'
At least four lawyers involved in prosecuting drug and gang-related cases have been murdered in the past four years.
The latest is the killing of Advocate Vernon Jantjies at the Clock Towers in Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain on Sunday.
His death has led to the postponement of the case he was working on.
Dr Simon Howell Research Associate at UCT's Centre of Criminology talks to Refilwe Moloto about this scourge of killings of the legal fraternity involved in high-profile criminal cases.
[These killings] are conducted one, stall the legal processes around the specific cases they are working on, and secondly, to create fear and act as a warning to other advocates and those in the legal fraternity to not pursue specific cases or concerns that relate to gangsterism and drugs.Dr Simon Howell, Research Associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology
Howell says it is difficult to protect those in the legal fraternity who are involved in such cases, specifically because it is dealing with organised crime and not random killings.
It is specific people even with specific links into the criminal justice system itself, so often working within the system.Dr Simon Howell, Research Associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology
Lawyers need to think carefully about the implications before taking on high-profile gangsters and drug dealers, says Howell.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
'My mother was never treated as a human being, it informed how I treated women'
Authors Leroy Tau and Bhekisisa Mncube explore their journeys taking responsibility for the crisis of women's abuse with Refilwe.Read More
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’
SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments.Read More
I feel quite strongly... that we should all pay our bills, urges Refilwe
Refilwe Moloto says even if service is shoddy, we should all still cough up and pay our municipal bills.Read More
Bosasa under the hammer on Wednesday, but Watson's nephew insists it's illegal
Auctioneer Clive Lazarus and Gavin Watson's nephew Jarred discuss African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, going under auction.Read More
StatsSA breaks down why SA economy has shrunk by 0,6% in 3rd quarter
DDG for Economics Statistics at Stats SA, Joe De Beer says trade and government made the only positive contributions.Read More
SA data prices 'are excessive, the returns are above normal'
The Competition Commission's Tembinkosi Bonakele explains the findings calling for cellular companies to lower prices.Read More
Early warning system should be in place for poor performing municipalities - DA
DA MP and Deputy Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance Cilliers Brink discusses municipalities owing Eskom R21 billion.Read More
Curtailed Cape fishing season may cause divers to take risks
SA Underwater Fishing Federation president Derek Dunning says a free diver died catching crayfish in Betty's Bay on Sunday.Read More
Probe finds former teacher at Bishops guilty of sexual misconduct
EWN reporter Kevin Brandt says here Fiona Viotti's lawyer says no solid grounds for criminal charges to be laid against her.Read More
Dudu Myeni loses her bid to have other directors declared delinquent
EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi says Judge Ronel Tolmay believes Myeni had enough time to change her plea.Read More