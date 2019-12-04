Cape Town lawyer murders 'stall processes, instill fear and act as a warning'

At least four lawyers involved in prosecuting drug and gang-related cases have been murdered in the past four years.

The latest is the killing of Advocate Vernon Jantjies at the Clock Towers in Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain on Sunday.

His death has led to the postponement of the case he was working on.

Dr Simon Howell Research Associate at UCT's Centre of Criminology talks to Refilwe Moloto about this scourge of killings of the legal fraternity involved in high-profile criminal cases.

[These killings] are conducted one, stall the legal processes around the specific cases they are working on, and secondly, to create fear and act as a warning to other advocates and those in the legal fraternity to not pursue specific cases or concerns that relate to gangsterism and drugs. Dr Simon Howell, Research Associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

Howell says it is difficult to protect those in the legal fraternity who are involved in such cases, specifically because it is dealing with organised crime and not random killings.

It is specific people even with specific links into the criminal justice system itself, so often working within the system. Dr Simon Howell, Research Associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

Lawyers need to think carefully about the implications before taking on high-profile gangsters and drug dealers, says Howell.

Listen to the interview below: