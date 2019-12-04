I feel quite strongly... that we should all pay our bills, urges Refilwe
CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto says
As frustrating as it is to watch maladministration and inefficiencies obstruct appropriate spending, and yes, corruption and incompetence are gnawing away at services that are our right, it does not give us a right as citizens, to withhold monies owed for services rendered, no matter how shoddily they are rendered.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) reported yesterday that municipal debt owed to it has increased by R6 billion over the past six months.
This is due to non-payment by consumers of electricity, it says.
R26.4 billion in municipal debt is owed to Eskom.
Residents owe municipalities R140 billion.
