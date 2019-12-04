'My mother was never treated as a human being, it informed how I treated women'

It has been over three months since the murders of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Leighandre Jegels, Jesse Hess, Meghan Cremer and the many others who have died at the hands of men sparked collective anger, fear, and pain in South Africa.

It ignited the #AmInext movement and mass protests that helped shift the blame from women to squarely focus on the perpetrators of these crimes, men.

How can men become involved in bringing down the high abuse and murder statistics caused by gender-based violence?

Journalist, author and essayist Bhekisisa Mncube, and philanthropist, relationship expert, social activist, speaker and author Leroy Tau join Refilwe Moloto to discuss this crucial issue.

Mncube says he was encouraged to write The Love Diary of a Zulu Boy based on his own childhood abuse after he started documenting flashbacks of his own life on social media.

It actually helped me because I had kept quiet about my abuse for 30 years. Bhekisisa Mncube, Author and journalist

It gave him the courage to tell his story to his wife, and writing the book has brought him some closure, though there is still anger .

The anger remains, the feeling of being defenseless...never leaves. Bhekisisa Mncube, Author and journalist

Tau says he also grew up experiencing abuse.

In my house, my father was verbally and physically abusing just about everybody. Leroy Tau, Author and motivational speaker

He says the way his father treated his mother stood out for him.

My mother was never treated as a human being. She was shouted at, belittled...I got that picture that women were not really human beings. Leroy Tau, Author and motivational speaker

He describes the negative impact this had on his approach to dating women.

He explains his difficult journey to change this outlook.

Listen to the insightful conversation below: