Cape's first-ever, all-female firefighting crew raring to go

4 December 2019 11:13 AM
by
Tags:
Firefighters
fire crew
NCC wildfires
all-female crew
Chrysalis Academy
The first-of-its-kind, all-female crew was created through a joint venture between a local academy and NCC Environmental Services.

An all-female firefighting crew is ready to hit the ground running as Cape Town gears up for fire season.

The first-of-its-kind crew is made up of 15 young women from the Mother City who graduated from the Chrysalis Academy in Tokai.

The academy is a youth development project that runs a three-month residential programme for 18 to 25-year-olds.

Most of the young women were unemployed before they enrolled at the academy.

Now, under the command of a spot leader from the NCC Environmental Services, they'll be the newest crew to join the firefighters at NCC Wildfires.

NCC Wildfires is one of the many entities contracted by various national parks and municipalities to combat wildfires during the fire season.

Managing director, Dean Ferreira, says the move is aimed at increasing gender diversity on the fireline.

In the early stages of the training, the crew will start off as a mop-up crew (or type 3 crew) and over time they will progress to a first response crew (or type 1 crew).

We've taken 15 of the women graduates who have now joined the NCC wildfire crew led by Kylie

Dean Ferreira, Managing director - NCC Environmental Services

Over time they will stand shoulder to shoulder with other people in yellow, not male or female. Just one colour.

Dean Ferreira, Managing director - NCC Environmental Services

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Image: @lucille_meyer (CEO - Chrysalis Academy) on Twitter.


