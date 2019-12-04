Cape's first-ever, all-female firefighting crew raring to go
An all-female firefighting crew is ready to hit the ground running as Cape Town gears up for fire season.
The first-of-its-kind crew is made up of 15 young women from the Mother City who graduated from the Chrysalis Academy in Tokai.
The academy is a youth development project that runs a three-month residential programme for 18 to 25-year-olds.
Most of the young women were unemployed before they enrolled at the academy.
Now, under the command of a spot leader from the NCC Environmental Services, they'll be the newest crew to join the firefighters at NCC Wildfires.
NCC Wildfires is one of the many entities contracted by various national parks and municipalities to combat wildfires during the fire season.
Managing director, Dean Ferreira, says the move is aimed at increasing gender diversity on the fireline.
In the early stages of the training, the crew will start off as a mop-up crew (or type 3 crew) and over time they will progress to a first response crew (or type 1 crew).
We've taken 15 of the women graduates who have now joined the NCC wildfire crew led by KylieDean Ferreira, Managing director - NCC Environmental Services
Over time they will stand shoulder to shoulder with other people in yellow, not male or female. Just one colour.Dean Ferreira, Managing director - NCC Environmental Services
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Image: @lucille_meyer (CEO - Chrysalis Academy) on Twitter.
