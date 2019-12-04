[WATCH] This police horse won't start his day without a nice cuppa tea!

Merseyside Police Mounted Section has a very particular member of its force. A horse called Jake has been part of the unit for 15 years and after he kept slurping his rider's tea, they decided he needed his own cuppa.

Now Jake simply won't start his day until he has had his tea...with skim milk and preferably two lumps of sugar.

Watch the video below that has stolen hearts and gone viral:

We have a new episode of #wintermorningwakeups featuring Jake. Jake refuses to get out of bed until he is brought a warm cup of @tetleyuk tea. Once he has drank this he is ready for the day. #StandTall #PHJake #NotStandingAtAll #BrewInBed #TeaTaster pic.twitter.com/iJXm32hlad — Mer Pol Mounted (@MerPolMounted) November 20, 2019

Tweeps have just loved the video and made sweet comments.

