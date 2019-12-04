[WATCH] Were these world leaders mocking Trump behind his back?

Streaming issues? Report here
Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:30
Car Talk: Citroen C5 Aircross SUV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk: Baggage tampering & Ford Kuga
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Tomorrow at 06:25
Discord in Construction Sector Wage Agreement
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sasha Planting - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 09:50
Fire-season readiness
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Schnetler
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf' Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa. 3 December 2019 9:10 AM
Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium... 2 December 2019 6:34 PM
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world. 27 November 2019 6:04 PM
View all Sport
'My mother was never treated as a human being, it informed how I treated women' Authors Leroy Tau and Bhekisisa Mncube explore their journeys taking responsibility for the crisis of women's abuse with Refilwe. 4 December 2019 9:20 AM
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
I feel quite strongly... that we should all pay our bills, urges Refilwe Refilwe Moloto says even if service is shoddy, we should all still cough up and pay our municipal bills. 4 December 2019 8:41 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Cape's first-ever, all-female firefighting crew raring to go The first-of-its-kind, all-female crew was created through a joint venture between a local academy and NCC Environmental Services. 4 December 2019 11:13 AM
Homeless man reunited with his stolen dog Amy after 'miraculous' journey A homeless man living in a tent near Milnerton spent night and day looking for his only companion who had been stolen from him. 4 December 2019 9:52 AM
When remembering is not enough: 16 Days of Activism 16 Days of Light: It's time to bring women abuse out of the dark and into the light 4 December 2019 8:43 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] This police horse won't start his day without a nice cuppa tea! Watch Jake the Merseyside Police horse who likes his tea with skim milk and two lumps of sugar. 4 December 2019 10:34 AM
A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works. 3 December 2019 2:11 PM
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Vodacom and MTN charges you way more for data than elsewhere in Africa There are 142 countries with cheaper data than South Africa. Bruce Whitfield interviews Alan Knott-Craig (Jnr) of HeroTel. 4 December 2019 10:24 AM
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works. 3 December 2019 2:11 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home

[WATCH] Were these world leaders mocking Trump behind his back?

4 December 2019 11:12 AM
by
Tags:
Viral
Trump
Trending
Barbs Wire
Nato 70th Anniversary
A video clip emerged of Trudeau, Macron, Johnson, Rutte, and Princess Anne discussing what is deemed to be the US president.

US President Donald Trump is in the United Kingdom to attend Nato's 70th-anniversary celebration.

He attended a Nato anniversary function at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

Canada's CBC found some press pool video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Princess Anne.

While no names were mentioned, it does seem they were talking about Trump, and not in a flattering manner.

They seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences and how it always makes him and everyone else late. 'You just watched his team's jaws dropped to the ground', says Trudeau.

Watch CBC's video below:

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


4 December 2019 11:12 AM
by
Tags:
Viral
Trump
Trending
Barbs Wire
Nato 70th Anniversary

Trending

Listen to CapeTalk? Take this survey and you could win a R2,5k Takealot voucher

Local

Former Media24 exec Willem Breytenbach arrested for sexual assault

Local

A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Election of new Joburg mayor under way

4 December 2019 11:07 AM

Richard Baloyi dodges questions about signing-off Maseko’s transfer from GCIS

4 December 2019 10:40 AM

Parly could subpoena Steinhoff executives to hand over PwC report

4 December 2019 9:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA