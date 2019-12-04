[WATCH] Were these world leaders mocking Trump behind his back?

US President Donald Trump is in the United Kingdom to attend Nato's 70th-anniversary celebration.

He attended a Nato anniversary function at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

Canada's CBC found some press pool video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Princess Anne.

While no names were mentioned, it does seem they were talking about Trump, and not in a flattering manner.

They seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences and how it always makes him and everyone else late. 'You just watched his team's jaws dropped to the ground', says Trudeau.

Watch CBC's video below:

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

