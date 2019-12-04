Big-wave surfer aims to create circular economy through lifesaving training

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:15
Why did Simba have to die?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:38
fr
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
Chad Esau
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:50
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Discord in Construction Sector Wage Agreement
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sasha Planting - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:07
BUSA Warns SA Could be Heading for Recession
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Casss Coovadia - Acting CEO Business Unity South Africa-BUSA
Tomorrow at 07:22
I Feel Strongly About This!-Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
Ministerial Task Team To Investigate The Extent of Sexual Abuse in SANDF
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siphiwe Dlamini - Head Of Communications at Department Of Defence
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sarah Pienaar
Tomorrow at 09:50
Fire-season readiness
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Schnetler
Tomorrow at 10:45
The future of SADC and the region
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury
Tomorrow at 11:05
Chatting to prominent parents Michelle Gildenhuys and Emo Adams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michelle Gildenhuys - Model and Former Miss SA Finalist
Emo Adams - Actor, Singer and Producer
Tomorrow at 11:32
Being a Dad
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kwanda Ndoda - DGMT Innovation Manager
Stanley DGMT
Wessel Van Den Berg
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket' Analyst Judith February says factionalism and naked racism being used as a card against those who want to stop the freeloading. 4 December 2019 6:38 PM
'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf' Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa. 3 December 2019 9:10 AM
Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium... 2 December 2019 6:34 PM
View all Sport
Will there be attempt to remove Busisiwe Mkhwebane as Public Protector in 2020? EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis elaborates on the rules adopted by the National Assembly on Tuesday. 4 December 2019 4:12 PM
ANC fails, again, to push through controversial choice for PSC commissioner EWN parliamentary reporter Gayle Davis says the ruling party couldn't get enough MPs in the house to get the required majority. 4 December 2019 2:49 PM
More delays as election of new Joburg mayor hits another snag Clement Manyathela gets updates on the meeting from EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and the DA's John Moodey. 4 December 2019 1:33 PM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
25-ton dolos delivered to Cape Town Science Centre in Observatory Julie Cleverdon explains the logistics involved in getting the dolos to the CTSC and what it symbolises. 4 December 2019 5:32 PM
Tutu in hospital with persistent infection The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the Arch is receiving treatment for a stubborn infection. 4 December 2019 5:16 PM
Fana Hlongwane says Guptas did not offer Jonas a cabinet job at infamous meeting Fana Hlongwane appeared before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday and denied claims that a bribe was made in his presence. 4 December 2019 4:51 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] This police horse won't start his day without a nice cuppa tea! Watch Jake the Merseyside Police horse who likes his tea with skim milk and two lumps of sugar. 4 December 2019 10:34 AM
A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works. 3 December 2019 2:11 PM
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pandemic - of all potential threats, the smallest may prove the most lethal Despite extensive plans, we may find ourselves in big trouble with a disease x outbreak 4 December 2019 7:15 PM
Fana Hlongwane says Guptas did not offer Jonas a cabinet job at infamous meeting Fana Hlongwane appeared before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday and denied claims that a bribe was made in his presence. 4 December 2019 4:51 PM
Bosasa 'auction of the decade' underway, despite family's claims it's illegal More than 1000 buyers have registered, great interest in late CEO Gavin Watson's luxury cars reports EWN's Veronica Mokhoali. 4 December 2019 2:02 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Big-wave surfer aims to create circular economy through lifesaving training

4 December 2019 12:49 PM
by
Tags:
waves for change
Frank Solomon
Sentinel Ocean Alliance
Hout Bay Surf Lifesaving Club
Frank Solomon chats to Kieno Kammies about how the Hout Bay Lifesaving Club has turned around the lives of unemployed locals.

Big wave surfer Frank Solomon is well-known for his work with the disadvantaged youth of Hout Bay through the Sentinel Ocean Alliance and Waves for Change, which provide youngsters with opportunities through learning about surfing and lifesaving.

He's also the co-founder of the Hout Bay Surf Lifesaving Club which operates from a temporary container at the beach.

RELATED: Hout Bay big wave surfer has a big heart

Solomon tells Kieno Kammies about their biggest success story so far - eight unemployed men who've landed jobs with the City of Cape Town after undergoing three months of lifesaving training.

Some of them couldn't swim... We taught them how to swim and the basics of lifesaving... They now have contracts with the City of Cape Town for permanent employment as lifeguards.

Frank Solomon, Co-founder - Hout Bay Surf Lifesaving Club

These guys now get up to R10,000 a month. Their lives have really been altered and we've proven that we can do it, with just a little bit of support in a country that has 30% unemployment.

Frank Solomons, Co-founder - Hout Bay Surf Lifesaving Club

To this end, says Solomons, the initial eight trainees will start training younger people with the aim of creating a circular economy in Hout Bay.

Let's keep our beaches safe and have them filled with lifeguards.

Frank Solomons, Co-founder - Hout Bay Surf Lifesaving Club

We can create employment for a whole generation of youth.

Frank Solomons, Co-founder - Hout Bay Surf Lifesaving Club

The project is still operating without municipal services like water and electricity. Solomon is hopeful this situation will change through negotiations with the City of Cape Town.

Listen to the inspiring conversation here:


4 December 2019 12:49 PM
by
Tags:
waves for change
Frank Solomon
Sentinel Ocean Alliance
Hout Bay Surf Lifesaving Club

More from Local

img-20191204-wa0000jpg

25-ton dolos delivered to Cape Town Science Centre in Observatory

4 December 2019 5:32 PM

Julie Cleverdon explains the logistics involved in getting the dolos to the CTSC and what it symbolises.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191007-desmond-tutu-edjpg

Tutu in hospital with persistent infection

4 December 2019 5:16 PM

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the Arch is receiving treatment for a stubborn infection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141211Fana3.jpg

Fana Hlongwane says Guptas did not offer Jonas a cabinet job at infamous meeting

4 December 2019 4:51 PM

Fana Hlongwane appeared before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday and denied claims that a bribe was made in his presence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

prom-matric-ball-dance-formal-dresses-girls-school-pixabay-image-4087893-960-720jpg

No fees, no dance - Capetonians salute principal who called off matric ball

4 December 2019 3:58 PM

A number of Capetonians applauded the principal for cancelling the matric ball after fees were only paid for nine out of 53 pupils.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191204legaegif

Two more women murdered as Gomolemo Legae's alleged killer due in court

4 December 2019 2:24 PM

Police in Limpopo are investigating the deaths of another two women who were killed this week as femicide cases continue to rise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

ConCourt rules that protection of child victim identities must extend beyond 18

4 December 2019 1:34 PM

The ConCourt ruled that the identities of all children involved in court cases must be protected even beyond the age of 18 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ncc-wildfires-female-crewjpg

Cape's first-ever, all-female firefighting crew raring to go

4 December 2019 11:13 AM

The first-of-its-kind, all-female crew was created through a joint venture between a local academy and NCC Environmental Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

amy-dog-homeless-man-grabouw-animal-welfare-facebook-picturejpg

Homeless man reunited with his stolen dog Amy after 'miraculous' journey

4 December 2019 9:52 AM

A homeless man living in a tent near Milnerton spent night and day looking for his only companion who had been stolen from him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

16 Days of Light

When remembering is not enough: 16 Days of Activism

4 December 2019 8:43 AM

16 Days of Light: It's time to bring women abuse out of the dark and into the light

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

handcuffs-3655288-960-720jpg

Former Media24 exec Willem Breytenbach arrested for sexual assault

3 December 2019 5:06 PM

Police tracked down media exec Willem Breytenbach who had been holed up in Reebok, near Mossel Bay since the allegations emerged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CapeNature slammed for putting down 'Simba', the lion cub found at Athlone home

A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp

Business Lifestyle

Listen to CapeTalk? Take this survey and you could win a R2,5k Takealot voucher

Local

EWN Highlights

NPA wants harsher sentence for man convicted of murdering Hilary van Rooyen

4 December 2019 6:20 PM

School near Pinetown allegedly set alight by students unhappy with report cards

4 December 2019 5:55 PM

2019: A look back at a year of global turmoil

4 December 2019 5:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA