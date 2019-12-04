Big-wave surfer aims to create circular economy through lifesaving training
Big wave surfer Frank Solomon is well-known for his work with the disadvantaged youth of Hout Bay through the Sentinel Ocean Alliance and Waves for Change, which provide youngsters with opportunities through learning about surfing and lifesaving.
He's also the co-founder of the Hout Bay Surf Lifesaving Club which operates from a temporary container at the beach.
Solomon tells Kieno Kammies about their biggest success story so far - eight unemployed men who've landed jobs with the City of Cape Town after undergoing three months of lifesaving training.
Some of them couldn't swim... We taught them how to swim and the basics of lifesaving... They now have contracts with the City of Cape Town for permanent employment as lifeguards.Frank Solomon, Co-founder - Hout Bay Surf Lifesaving Club
These guys now get up to R10,000 a month. Their lives have really been altered and we've proven that we can do it, with just a little bit of support in a country that has 30% unemployment.Frank Solomons, Co-founder - Hout Bay Surf Lifesaving Club
To this end, says Solomons, the initial eight trainees will start training younger people with the aim of creating a circular economy in Hout Bay.
Let's keep our beaches safe and have them filled with lifeguards.Frank Solomons, Co-founder - Hout Bay Surf Lifesaving Club
We can create employment for a whole generation of youth.Frank Solomons, Co-founder - Hout Bay Surf Lifesaving Club
The project is still operating without municipal services like water and electricity. Solomon is hopeful this situation will change through negotiations with the City of Cape Town.
Listen to the inspiring conversation here:
