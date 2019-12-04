More delays as election of new Joburg mayor hits another snag

A special meeting of the Johannesburg City Council is taking place to finally elect a new mayor for the city, but it is being reported that the meeting's once again being stalled by disagreement over what constitutes a council majority.

Speaker Vasco da Gama had postponed the meeting, citing ambiguity around the Municipal Structural Act.

Standing for election are the African National Congress's (ANC’s) Geoff Makhubo, the Democratic Alliance's (DA's) Funzela Ngobeni and the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF's) Musa Novela.

Analysts have been debating whether the ANC will take control of the city from the DA-led coalition after the EFF decided to field their own candidate.

The Gauteng provincial government has threatened to intervene if Wednesday’s meeting fails to elect a new executive mayor to replace Herman Mashaba.

Clement Manyathela gets an update from EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane.

It's a stop-and-go situation here at the Joburg City Council. The speaker briefed the chief whips on the legal opinion he got yesterday and when the sitting started, he called for them to brief their different caucuses. The EFF came out to say that they disagree with that legal opinion. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

As we stand now it's on recess again because, again, the speaker has said we're going out to consult. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

Manyathela also speaks to the DA's Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey about the ANC's confidence about regaining Johannesburg after it struck a deal with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Moodey earlier said the EFF would be the "kingmakers" in the election and now reports that the DA is still in back-and-forth negotiations with the party..

We moved closer to each other, and then away from each other - it's more like a dance at this moment in time. John Moodey, DA Gauteng provincial leader

Listen to the full update on the election of a new Johannesburg mayor below: