ConCourt rules that protection of child victim identities must extend beyond 18

The Centre for Child Law has won the court battle to have the identities of all children involved in criminal cases protected even after the age of 18.

The centre took the matter to the Constitutional Court after losing a previous challenge at the Supreme Court of Appeal last year.

As it stands, the media is allowed to reveal a child victim's identity once they turn 18.

Now, the ConCourt has ruled that a section of the Criminal Procedure Act must be amended to extend the protection.

All children involved in criminal cases, whether victims, witness or offenders, will have ongoing protection after they turn 18.

The ConCourt has instructed Parliament to change the law within 24 months.

Child rights organisations had argued that publicly naming minors involved in court cases once they turn 18 created secondary trauma for them.

Director of Media Monitoring Africa William Bird has lauded the ruling for its efforts to safeguard victims from additional trauma.

Bird believes that it's important for the media to adhere to high ethical standards when covering criminal court cases.

This effectively puts in place protections that would prevent children from being exposed to secondary trauma. William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa

