ConCourt rules that protection of child victim identities must extend beyond 18
The Centre for Child Law has won the court battle to have the identities of all children involved in criminal cases protected even after the age of 18.
The centre took the matter to the Constitutional Court after losing a previous challenge at the Supreme Court of Appeal last year.
As it stands, the media is allowed to reveal a child victim's identity once they turn 18.
RELATED: Court ruling grants crime victims identity protection but only until they are 18
Now, the ConCourt has ruled that a section of the Criminal Procedure Act must be amended to extend the protection.
All children involved in criminal cases, whether victims, witness or offenders, will have ongoing protection after they turn 18.
The ConCourt has instructed Parliament to change the law within 24 months.
Judgment: Section 154(3) of the CPA is declared constitutionally invalid. The media is not allowed to disclose the identity of children who are victims of crime. Child accused, victims and witnesses have ongoing identity protection after they turn 18. pic.twitter.com/t7H8LE7Etg— Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) December 4, 2019
Child rights organisations had argued that publicly naming minors involved in court cases once they turn 18 created secondary trauma for them.
Director of Media Monitoring Africa William Bird has lauded the ruling for its efforts to safeguard victims from additional trauma.
Bird believes that it's important for the media to adhere to high ethical standards when covering criminal court cases.
This effectively puts in place protections that would prevent children from being exposed to secondary trauma.William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa
Listen to the discussion about the judgment:
More from Local
25-ton dolos delivered to Cape Town Science Centre in Observatory
Julie Cleverdon explains the logistics involved in getting the dolos to the CTSC and what it symbolises.Read More
Tutu in hospital with persistent infection
The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the Arch is receiving treatment for a stubborn infection.Read More
Fana Hlongwane says Guptas did not offer Jonas a cabinet job at infamous meeting
Fana Hlongwane appeared before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday and denied claims that a bribe was made in his presence.Read More
No fees, no dance - Capetonians salute principal who called off matric ball
A number of Capetonians applauded the principal for cancelling the matric ball after fees were only paid for nine out of 53 pupils.Read More
Two more women murdered as Gomolemo Legae's alleged killer due in court
Police in Limpopo are investigating the deaths of another two women who were killed this week as femicide cases continue to rise.Read More
Big-wave surfer aims to create circular economy through lifesaving training
Frank Solomon chats to Kieno Kammies about how the Hout Bay Lifesaving Club has turned around the lives of unemployed locals.Read More
Cape's first-ever, all-female firefighting crew raring to go
The first-of-its-kind, all-female crew was created through a joint venture between a local academy and NCC Environmental Services.Read More
Homeless man reunited with his stolen dog Amy after 'miraculous' journey
A homeless man living in a tent near Milnerton spent night and day looking for his only companion who had been stolen from him.Read More
When remembering is not enough: 16 Days of Activism
16 Days of Light: It's time to bring women abuse out of the dark and into the lightRead More
Former Media24 exec Willem Breytenbach arrested for sexual assault
Police tracked down media exec Willem Breytenbach who had been holed up in Reebok, near Mossel Bay since the allegations emerged.Read More