Bosasa 'auction of the decade' underway, despite family's claims it's illegal
The auction of the assets of African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, has kicked off as planned despite claims by the Watson family that it's illegal.
The corruption-accused company is in liquidation and Jared Watson, nephew of late CEO Gavin Watson, says the provisional liquidators don't have the authority to sell any assets in the business without the authorisation of the holding company, African Global Holdings.
RELATED: Bosasa under the hammer on Wednesday, but Watson's nephew insists it's illegal
Park Village Auctions and Property Sales is set to dispose of assets worth around R65-million over the course of the three-day auction. These include property, vehicles and furniture.
EWN's Veronica Mokhoali says according to the auctioneers they've exceeded 1000 registered bidders and Watson's luxury cars are among the items causing the most excitement.
We're seeing vehicles, we're seeing property, catering equipment...Veronica Mokhoali, EWN reporter
One of the items some of the bidders have said they are looking forward to is the late CEO Gavin Watson's MBW X5, as well as a Porsche.Veronica Mokhoali, EWN reporter
Imagine buying something there and when people ask you where you got it you say 'Oh, it's from Bosasa, it was owned by Gavin Watson'. No...Clement Manyathela, Show host
Hear more about the auction in the audio below:
More from Business
Pandemic - of all potential threats, the smallest may prove the most lethal
Despite extensive plans, we may find ourselves in big trouble with a disease x outbreakRead More
Fana Hlongwane says Guptas did not offer Jonas a cabinet job at infamous meeting
Fana Hlongwane appeared before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday and denied claims that a bribe was made in his presence.Read More
Vodacom and MTN charges you way more for data than elsewhere in Africa
There are 142 countries with cheaper data than South Africa. Bruce Whitfield interviews Alan Knott-Craig (Jnr) of HeroTel.Read More
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’
SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments.Read More
A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp
Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works.Read More
Bosasa under the hammer on Wednesday, but Watson's nephew insists it's illegal
Auctioneer Clive Lazarus and Gavin Watson's nephew Jarred discuss African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, going under auction.Read More
StatsSA breaks down why SA economy has shrunk by 0,6% in 3rd quarter
DDG for Economics Statistics at Stats SA, Joe De Beer says trade and government made the only positive contributions.Read More
SAA knew it was broke before employees went on strike, says Numsa
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola is adamant that SAA's financial situation was dire prior to the strike over salaries.Read More
Commission has downplayed role of spectrum in reducing data prices - Vodacom
Data giant Vodacom claims that delayed spectrum allocation has impacted the rate at which data prices have fallen in South Africa.Read More
SA data prices 'are excessive, the returns are above normal'
The Competition Commission's Tembinkosi Bonakele explains the findings calling for cellular companies to lower prices.Read More