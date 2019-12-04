Bosasa 'auction of the decade' underway, despite family's claims it's illegal

The auction of the assets of African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, has kicked off as planned despite claims by the Watson family that it's illegal.

The corruption-accused company is in liquidation and Jared Watson, nephew of late CEO Gavin Watson, says the provisional liquidators don't have the authority to sell any assets in the business without the authorisation of the holding company, African Global Holdings.

RELATED: Bosasa under the hammer on Wednesday, but Watson's nephew insists it's illegal

Park Village Auctions and Property Sales is set to dispose of assets worth around R65-million over the course of the three-day auction. These include property, vehicles and furniture.

EWN's Veronica Mokhoali says according to the auctioneers they've exceeded 1000 registered bidders and Watson's luxury cars are among the items causing the most excitement.

We're seeing vehicles, we're seeing property, catering equipment... Veronica Mokhoali, EWN reporter

One of the items some of the bidders have said they are looking forward to is the late CEO Gavin Watson's MBW X5, as well as a Porsche. Veronica Mokhoali, EWN reporter

Imagine buying something there and when people ask you where you got it you say 'Oh, it's from Bosasa, it was owned by Gavin Watson'. No... Clement Manyathela, Show host

Hear more about the auction in the audio below: