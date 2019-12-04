Two more women murdered as Gomolemo Legae's alleged killer due in court

Police in Limpopo are investigating the deaths of two more women who were allegedly killed at the hands of their intimate partners this week.

Sebongile Nkanyane and Mapula Mulea, were found murdered, a week after Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana was raped and killed in her dorm room.

We have opened cases of murder in both incidents. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo - SAPS Limpopo

At the same time, the man accused of killing North West teen Gomolemo Legae was due to appear in court today.

The 18-year-old was stabbed fives times on Sunday and then set alight while she was still alive.

Legae was apparently on her way back home when she was confronted by the alleged perpetrator, according to police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone.

The suspect apparently went to a local filling station where he bought petrol which he doused Legae with after stabbing her.

She suffered 3rd-degree burns before succumbing to her injuries.

Before she died, she managed to name the perpetrator when asked by community members who discovered her in her village of Ramosadi outside Mahikeng.

There has been speculation that 19-year-old man accused of her murder was her boyfriend.

Mokgwabone says North West police cannot confirm the nature of his relationship with the deceased at this stage, only noting that he was known to her.

The incident was reported to us in the early hours of Sunday. Sabata Mokgwabone, Spokesperson - SAPS North West

Officers went to the scene and found the victim lying dead. Sabata Mokgwabone, Spokesperson - SAPS North West

At this stage, we can't say whether there was a relationship between the two. Sabata Mokgwabone, Spokesperson - SAPS North West

South Africans on social media expressed outrage after news of the brutal attack spread this week.

These murders come as the country observes the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

Listen to the latest on the femicide cases: