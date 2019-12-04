Two more women murdered as Gomolemo Legae's alleged killer due in court
Police in Limpopo are investigating the deaths of two more women who were allegedly killed at the hands of their intimate partners this week.
Sebongile Nkanyane and Mapula Mulea, were found murdered, a week after Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana was raped and killed in her dorm room.
We have opened cases of murder in both incidents.Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo - SAPS Limpopo
RELATED: Precious Ramabulana's alleged killer remains locked up after ditching bail
At the same time, the man accused of killing North West teen Gomolemo Legae was due to appear in court today.
The 18-year-old was stabbed fives times on Sunday and then set alight while she was still alive.
Legae was apparently on her way back home when she was confronted by the alleged perpetrator, according to police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone.
The suspect apparently went to a local filling station where he bought petrol which he doused Legae with after stabbing her.
She suffered 3rd-degree burns before succumbing to her injuries.
Before she died, she managed to name the perpetrator when asked by community members who discovered her in her village of Ramosadi outside Mahikeng.
There has been speculation that 19-year-old man accused of her murder was her boyfriend.
Mokgwabone says North West police cannot confirm the nature of his relationship with the deceased at this stage, only noting that he was known to her.
The incident was reported to us in the early hours of Sunday.Sabata Mokgwabone, Spokesperson - SAPS North West
Officers went to the scene and found the victim lying dead.Sabata Mokgwabone, Spokesperson - SAPS North West
At this stage, we can't say whether there was a relationship between the two.Sabata Mokgwabone, Spokesperson - SAPS North West
South Africans on social media expressed outrage after news of the brutal attack spread this week.
These murders come as the country observes the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.
Listen to the latest on the femicide cases:
More from Local
25-ton dolos delivered to Cape Town Science Centre in Observatory
Julie Cleverdon explains the logistics involved in getting the dolos to the CTSC and what it symbolises.Read More
Tutu in hospital with persistent infection
The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the Arch is receiving treatment for a stubborn infection.Read More
Fana Hlongwane says Guptas did not offer Jonas a cabinet job at infamous meeting
Fana Hlongwane appeared before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday and denied claims that a bribe was made in his presence.Read More
No fees, no dance - Capetonians salute principal who called off matric ball
A number of Capetonians applauded the principal for cancelling the matric ball after fees were only paid for nine out of 53 pupils.Read More
ConCourt rules that protection of child victim identities must extend beyond 18
The ConCourt ruled that the identities of all children involved in court cases must be protected even beyond the age of 18 years.Read More
Big-wave surfer aims to create circular economy through lifesaving training
Frank Solomon chats to Kieno Kammies about how the Hout Bay Lifesaving Club has turned around the lives of unemployed locals.Read More
Cape's first-ever, all-female firefighting crew raring to go
The first-of-its-kind, all-female crew was created through a joint venture between a local academy and NCC Environmental Services.Read More
Homeless man reunited with his stolen dog Amy after 'miraculous' journey
A homeless man living in a tent near Milnerton spent night and day looking for his only companion who had been stolen from him.Read More
When remembering is not enough: 16 Days of Activism
16 Days of Light: It's time to bring women abuse out of the dark and into the lightRead More
Former Media24 exec Willem Breytenbach arrested for sexual assault
Police tracked down media exec Willem Breytenbach who had been holed up in Reebok, near Mossel Bay since the allegations emerged.Read More