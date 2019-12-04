ANC fails, again, to push through controversial choice for PSC commissioner

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:15
Why did Simba have to die?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:38
fr
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
Chad Esau
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:50
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Discord in Construction Sector Wage Agreement
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sasha Planting - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:07
BUSA Warns SA Could be Heading for Recession
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Casss Coovadia - Acting CEO Business Unity South Africa-BUSA
Tomorrow at 07:22
I Feel Strongly About This!-Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
Ministerial Task Team To Investigate The Extent of Sexual Abuse in SANDF
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siphiwe Dlamini - Head Of Communications at Department Of Defence
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sarah Pienaar
Tomorrow at 09:50
Fire-season readiness
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Schnetler
Tomorrow at 10:45
The future of SADC and the region
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury
Tomorrow at 11:05
Chatting to prominent parents Michelle Gildenhuys and Emo Adams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michelle Gildenhuys - Model and Former Miss SA Finalist
Emo Adams - Actor, Singer and Producer
Tomorrow at 11:32
Being a Dad
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kwanda Ndoda - DGMT Innovation Manager
Stanley DGMT
Wessel Van Den Berg
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket' Analyst Judith February says factionalism and naked racism being used as a card against those who want to stop the freeloading. 4 December 2019 6:38 PM
'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf' Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa. 3 December 2019 9:10 AM
Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium... 2 December 2019 6:34 PM
View all Sport
Will there be attempt to remove Busisiwe Mkhwebane as Public Protector in 2020? EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis elaborates on the rules adopted by the National Assembly on Tuesday. 4 December 2019 4:12 PM
ANC fails, again, to push through controversial choice for PSC commissioner EWN parliamentary reporter Gayle Davis says the ruling party couldn't get enough MPs in the house to get the required majority. 4 December 2019 2:49 PM
More delays as election of new Joburg mayor hits another snag Clement Manyathela gets updates on the meeting from EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and the DA's John Moodey. 4 December 2019 1:33 PM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
25-ton dolos delivered to Cape Town Science Centre in Observatory Julie Cleverdon explains the logistics involved in getting the dolos to the CTSC and what it symbolises. 4 December 2019 5:32 PM
Tutu in hospital with persistent infection The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the Arch is receiving treatment for a stubborn infection. 4 December 2019 5:16 PM
Fana Hlongwane says Guptas did not offer Jonas a cabinet job at infamous meeting Fana Hlongwane appeared before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday and denied claims that a bribe was made in his presence. 4 December 2019 4:51 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] This police horse won't start his day without a nice cuppa tea! Watch Jake the Merseyside Police horse who likes his tea with skim milk and two lumps of sugar. 4 December 2019 10:34 AM
A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works. 3 December 2019 2:11 PM
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pandemic - of all potential threats, the smallest may prove the most lethal Despite extensive plans, we may find ourselves in big trouble with a disease x outbreak 4 December 2019 7:15 PM
Fana Hlongwane says Guptas did not offer Jonas a cabinet job at infamous meeting Fana Hlongwane appeared before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday and denied claims that a bribe was made in his presence. 4 December 2019 4:51 PM
Bosasa 'auction of the decade' underway, despite family's claims it's illegal More than 1000 buyers have registered, great interest in late CEO Gavin Watson's luxury cars reports EWN's Veronica Mokhoali. 4 December 2019 2:02 PM
View all Business
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ANC fails, again, to push through controversial choice for PSC commissioner

4 December 2019 2:49 PM
by
Tags:
ANC
Public Service Commission
Zanele Hlatshwayo
EWN parliamentary reporter Gayle Davis says the ruling party couldn't get enough MPs in the house to get the required majority.

The vote on the African National Congress's (ANC's) controversial choice for commissioner of the Public Service Commission (PSC) will have to be held over to 2020.

During the National Assembly's final sitting for 2019, the party was unable to get enough MPs in the house for the required majority says EWN parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is strongly opposed to appointing former Msunduzi mayor Zanele Hlatshwayo to the top job at the public service watchdog.

The DA has accused her of bringing that municipality to its knees before the ANC removed her in 2010... They also believe this is a political deployment to the public service watchdog that is supposed to be independent.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN

It's something that will have to come before the house again next year when the ANC will try for a third time to get this controversial appointee's name endorsed.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN

Davis adds that the house managed to get the vote on another controversial nominee - advocate Kholeka Gcaleka for Deputy Public Protector - deferred to later in the afternoon.

Listen to the full update in the audio below:


More from Politics

190604 Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Will there be attempt to remove Busisiwe Mkhwebane as Public Protector in 2020?

4 December 2019 4:12 PM

EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis elaborates on the rules adopted by the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Hillbrow Johannesburg skyline 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rfbusiness 123rf

More delays as election of new Joburg mayor hits another snag

4 December 2019 1:33 PM

Clement Manyathela gets updates on the meeting from EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and the DA's John Moodey.

Gender-based violence women's abuse domestic violence 123rfpolitics 123rf

'My mother was never treated as a human being, it informed how I treated women'

4 December 2019 9:20 AM

Authors Leroy Tau and Bhekisisa Mncube explore their journeys taking responsibility for the crisis of women's abuse with Refilwe.

sad-emoji-emoticon-smileyjpg

‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’

4 December 2019 8:52 AM

SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments.

Refilwe Moloto 2019 B&W

I feel quite strongly... that we should all pay our bills, urges Refilwe

4 December 2019 8:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto says even if service is shoddy, we should all still cough up and pay our municipal bills.

Judge courts justice judgment law legal 123rflegal 123rflaw 123rfpolitics 123rf

Cape Town lawyer murders 'stall processes, instill fear and act as a warning'

4 December 2019 7:48 AM

UCT criminologist Dr Simon Howell says it's hard to protect lawyers involved in such cases because they are not random killings.

Gavin Watson

Bosasa under the hammer on Wednesday, but Watson's nephew insists it's illegal

3 December 2019 1:36 PM

Auctioneer Clive Lazarus and Gavin Watson's nephew Jarred discuss African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, going under auction.

Gold mining underground tunnel mines 123rfbusiness 123rfpolitics 123rf

StatsSA breaks down why SA economy has shrunk by 0,6% in 3rd quarter

3 December 2019 12:48 PM

DDG for Economics Statistics at Stats SA, Joe De Beer says trade and government made the only positive contributions.

data-electronics-exchangejpg

SA data prices 'are excessive, the returns are above normal'

3 December 2019 8:56 AM

The Competition Commission's Tembinkosi Bonakele explains the findings calling for cellular companies to lower prices.

Soweto township Johannesburg view 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Early warning system should be in place for poor performing municipalities - DA

3 December 2019 8:03 AM

DA MP and Deputy Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance Cilliers Brink discusses municipalities owing Eskom R21 billion.

Trending

CapeNature slammed for putting down 'Simba', the lion cub found at Athlone home

A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp

Business Lifestyle

Listen to CapeTalk? Take this survey and you could win a R2,5k Takealot voucher

Local

EWN Highlights

NPA wants harsher sentence for man convicted of murdering Hilary van Rooyen

4 December 2019 6:20 PM

School near Pinetown allegedly set alight by students unhappy with report cards

4 December 2019 5:55 PM

2019: A look back at a year of global turmoil

4 December 2019 5:40 PM

