ANC fails, again, to push through controversial choice for PSC commissioner
The vote on the African National Congress's (ANC's) controversial choice for commissioner of the Public Service Commission (PSC) will have to be held over to 2020.
During the National Assembly's final sitting for 2019, the party was unable to get enough MPs in the house for the required majority says EWN parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is strongly opposed to appointing former Msunduzi mayor Zanele Hlatshwayo to the top job at the public service watchdog.
The DA has accused her of bringing that municipality to its knees before the ANC removed her in 2010... They also believe this is a political deployment to the public service watchdog that is supposed to be independent.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
It's something that will have to come before the house again next year when the ANC will try for a third time to get this controversial appointee's name endorsed.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
Davis adds that the house managed to get the vote on another controversial nominee - advocate Kholeka Gcaleka for Deputy Public Protector - deferred to later in the afternoon.
Listen to the full update in the audio below:
